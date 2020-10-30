Report: There's Another Hunter Biden Laptop in the Feds' Custody

Over the last few weeks, conservative media has zeroed in on a laptop Hunter Biden left at a repair store in Wilmington, Delaware last year. Both the Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that the laptop does, indeed, belong to Hunter. But now it looks as though there's another laptop that belonged to Hunter. And it's currently in the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) possession, The Washington Examiner reported.

The laptop was allegedly taken during a search warrant that was executed against former celebrity psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, in Massachusetts. Ablow is accused of "professional misconduct," NBC News reported.

The Examiner went into further detail about the allegations:

That former celebrity psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, saw his license suspended after he faced allegations of sexually exploiting patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs. Ablow has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime. The report from NBC on Friday said Hunter Biden was not a target of the search or the investigation, and his lawyer got the laptop back. It remains unclear why the device was there in the first place. A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately return a request for comment. The Washington Examiner also reached out to the DEA for comment. Hunter Biden has struggled with substance abuse. He was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2013 after testing positive for cocaine.

The FBI took possession of the original laptop last December. A number of emails and files confirmed that laptop belongs to Hunter. The hard drive allegedly showed Hunter's shady business dealings with Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian gas company that he sat on the board of despite having no natural energy experience, while his father was vice president and in charge of America's policy decisions with Ukraine. Other data allegedly shows Hunter cut deals with elites in the Chinese Communist Party to sell access to "the Big Guy," who has been said to be former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden's former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, stepped out of the shadows and confirmed the Bidens were involved in corrupt dealings. He provided documents, such as text messages and emails show Joe Biden had direct knowledge of Hunter's business practices.