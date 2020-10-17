Joe Biden

Harris Is Hitting the Campaign Trail Again. Here's Where She's Headed.

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 4:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Harris Is Hitting the Campaign Trail Again. Here's Where She's Headed.

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) is preparing to head back to the campaign trial after two of her staffers, Communications Director Liz Allen and a flight crew member, tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The campaign halted all of Harris' travel through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution."

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the senator will make appearances in Jacksonville and Orlando for the first day of in-person voting in Florida, a key battleground state, The Hill reported.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden's Campaign Manager, said Thursday that they planned to cancel Harris' events as a precautionary measure, even though she had not been in close contact with the infected person.

"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time,” Thursday's statement from O'Malley Dillon read.

Those who contracted the virus were attending "personal events" when they contracted the virus, the campaign stated.

The news comes as we head into the final stretch of the election cycle, with just 16 days left until Election Day.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Giuliani: Here's How I Verified the Data From Hunter's Hard Drive
Beth Baumann

Even More Proof of the Final Debate Moderator's Anti-Trump Nature Have Surfaced
Beth Baumann
New Bombshell: Emails Show Hunter Biden Helped Arrange White House Meeting for CCP Elites
Bronson Stocking

Sleepy Joe Finally Woke Up When a Reporter Asked This Question
Beth Baumann
Superspreader Women's March Draws Thousands Across the Country
Bronson Stocking

Biden Campaign Manager Confirms What We All Knew About These 2020 Polls
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular