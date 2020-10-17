Harris Is Hitting the Campaign Trail Again. Here's Where She's Headed.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) is preparing to head back to the campaign trial after two of her staffers, Communications Director Liz Allen and a flight crew member, tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The campaign halted all of Harris' travel through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution."

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the senator will make appearances in Jacksonville and Orlando for the first day of in-person voting in Florida, a key battleground state, The Hill reported.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden's Campaign Manager, said Thursday that they planned to cancel Harris' events as a precautionary measure, even though she had not been in close contact with the infected person.

"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time,” Thursday's statement from O'Malley Dillon read.

Those who contracted the virus were attending "personal events" when they contracted the virus, the campaign stated.

In a lengthy statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon announces two individuals involved with the campaign tested positive for Covid, including Kamala Harris’ comms director. pic.twitter.com/0PNR4USZYy — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 15, 2020

The news comes as we head into the final stretch of the election cycle, with just 16 days left until Election Day.