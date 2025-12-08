VIP
Trump Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene After '60 Minutes' Interview

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 08, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paramount over the lawmaker’s Sunday appearance on 60 Minutes.

During the interview, which became contentious at times, Greene criticized the president and distanced herself from the MAGA movement.

In a post on Truth Social, the president claimed “The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!).” 

Trump said the lawmaker “is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person.”

“That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes ‘correspondent,’ Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements,” the president continued. 

Trump slammed Paramount for allowing “a show like this to air” and said they “ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!”

During the interview, Stahl asked Greene, “Are you MAGA?”

“I’m America First,” Greene replied.

Stahl asked whether America First was the same as MAGA. The lawmaker explained that MAGA refers to Trump’s policies and movement.

Greene also pointed out that many of her colleagues had mocked the president behind the scenes, but were quick to support him when he became the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024. 

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Leslie, kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” Greene said.

The lawmaker also blamed Trump for fueling death threats against herself and her family when he called her a “traitor.”

“You decided not to stay and fight. You decided to give in,” Stahl said.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son,” Greene said.

