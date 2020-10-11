Supreme Court

'Court Reform': How a MSM Reporter Is Changing the Biden Narrative on the Supreme Court

Former Vice President Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to answer whether or not he supports packing the Supreme Court should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed. In fact, Biden went as far as saying Americans don't deserve to know his stance until after the election. The campaign's new mantra is that Republicans are "packing the court" by going through with Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings, something that even CNN's Jake Tapper took issue with. 

While the nominee refuses to answer the question, at least one reporter is going to bat for Biden. According to Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker, Biden's position "actually seems pretty clear." Walker said he believes Biden is in favor of "court reform."

If Biden was so hellbent on seeing how the ACB confirmation played out he would't interject himself into the mix. He wouldn't say that Republicans are "packing the court" by confirming Barrett. He wouldn't say that filling RBG's seat needs to wait until after the election.

Of course, people like Walker believe the questions that are being asked are wrong, instead of a candidate refusing to answer.

The whole reason packing came up is because Democrats have talked about doing it whenever there are issues or decisions made that they don't agree with. 

It happened last year when the Supreme Court was contemplating hearing New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. New York City, a case that challenged the city's ban on gun owners from transporting their lawfully purchased firearms outside city limits. When the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed their lawsuit, gun control advocates in the state decided to remove the ban out of fear of losing in court. A handful of Democrats wrote an amicus curiae brief telling the Supreme Court not to take up the case because it's political in nature. The Democrats also threatened to pack the court with progressive justices if they move forward with the case. In response, 56 Republican Senators sent a letter to SCOTUS, telling them not to be intimidated by Democrats' empty-handed threats.

Now they're doing it again with Coney Barrett's confirmation.

There's a clear difference between packing the court and adding term limits. The Constitution says a Supreme Court justice serves for life. A constitutional amendment would have to be added, which is highly unlikely.

As Caleb Howe said, this narrative change is really about running with Democrats' talking points.

