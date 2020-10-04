Donald Trump

It Looks as Though the Biden Campaign Made an Admission About Pulling Negative Trump Ads

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2020 11:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced on Friday that they would be pulling all negative ads about President Donald Trump. The decision was made once it was confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. 

"Vice President Biden and our entire campaign are praying for President Trump and the First Lady to make a full recovery as soon as possible," Biden campaign national press secretary T.J. Ducklo told Fox News. "We think it's inappropriate to use the president's illness to score political points on our opponent, which is why we unilaterally took down our negative ads.”

As of Saturday, there was evidence that negative ads, at least related to health care, were still active on Facebook. According to the Trump campaign, there are additional ads that are still being aired on television.

“Despite pledging to stop his negative advertising, nearly 100 negative Biden ads slandering the president and lying about his record have aired today while the president is at Walter Reed," Andrew Clark, Trump 2020 Campaign rapid response director, told Fox News. "Meanwhile, Joe Biden has continued to attack the president in his speeches."

Here are a few of the ads that are running across the nation as the president battles the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Biden campaign told Fox that they're in the process of pulling ads across the nation but it will take a few days for them to be wiped from the lineup. 

"The Biden campaign tried to trick reporters into thinking they’re the ‘good guys’ and score some good headlines and tweets while doing nothing to tone down their viciousness," Clark said. "They lied to the media and got caught.”

Even though the Biden campaign claims they're not running a negative campaign, Biden continues to talk negatively about Trump on the campaign trail. It's why the Trump campaign refuses to pull any negative ads they have about Biden.

