Joe Biden

Biden Camp Pulls All Negative Ads...Because CNN Can Do All The Attacking While Trump Is Hospitalized

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 6:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Camp Pulls All Negative Ads...Because CNN Can Do All The Attacking While Trump Is Hospitalized

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As you all know, President Trump has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. His symptoms are said to be mild, but the president recently departed for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. Marine One lifted off around 6:20 pm. Trump waved to the media as he departed. He did not take questions. En route to the hospital, Trump dropped a video thanking everyone for their support and to let everyone know that the first lady is also doing fine. Reports are that the president is a little tired but is ready to get back on the campaign trail as soon as possible. It’s a good sign, but this hospital trip is a good precaution. 

With the president hospitalized, the Biden campaign announced that they’re pulling all negative ads, adding that this was planned before Trump announced he was going to Walter Reed. Regarding the campaigns, there appears to be a temporary moratorium for now regarding attacks. Yet, for Biden’s people, they can do this because CNN and the rest of the liberal media will do all the attacking for them. You already have Jeremy Diamond saying that the president’s past remarks have come back to bite him. 

So, yeah, Biden’s team will get gold stars for nixing negative ads. Yes, at the base level, it’s the right thing to do. But no, let’s not kid ourselves that these folks know CNN, MSNBC, and the despicable ‘woke’ legions on social media will do their dirty work for them.

In the meantime, here's the president's message:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

UPDATE: President Trump Speaks About His Condition, Lands at Walter Reed Hospital
Katie Pavlich
Liberal Reactions to Trump and Melania’s COVID Diagnosis Shows There Is Only One Rule to Live by Now
Matt Vespa
Why a Fox News Reporter Should Have Checked His Clips Before Berating Trump Supporters
Matt Vespa
'Nasty Piece of Work': Internet Shreds Tom Arnold After He Doxxed Hope Hicks
Ellie Bufkin
Morbid Political Ad Features Dead Parkland Student 'Brought Back to Life'
Bronson Stocking
Devin Nunes Tears into Adam Schiff and His 'Sick Fantasies' at Intel Committee Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular