Biden Camp Pulls All Negative Ads...Because CNN Can Do All The Attacking While Trump Is Hospitalized

As you all know, President Trump has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. His symptoms are said to be mild, but the president recently departed for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. Marine One lifted off around 6:20 pm. Trump waved to the media as he departed. He did not take questions. En route to the hospital, Trump dropped a video thanking everyone for their support and to let everyone know that the first lady is also doing fine. Reports are that the president is a little tired but is ready to get back on the campaign trail as soon as possible. It’s a good sign, but this hospital trip is a good precaution.

Spoke to Donald Trump Jr who tells @ABC he spoke to his father this morning describing the president as “a little tired” but in “great spirits” and said the conversation quickly turned to when they would hit the campaign trail. — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 2, 2020

Biden campaign pulls all negative ads. As we await the President at the WH about to board Marine One. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) October 2, 2020

Smart move. It’s a bad look to beat on a man who is in the hospital. https://t.co/QQMyhw3ifT — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) October 2, 2020

NEWS: @JoeBiden is taking down his negative ads, going all-positive, per source familiar.



Decision was made *before* WH put out word Trump was going to Walter Reed — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 2, 2020

This cannot be a partisan moment.



It must be an American moment.



We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Confirmed: Joe Biden's campaign is pulling all negative ads today, going all positive after the President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a campaign aide tells CNN. This decision was made before the White House announced that Trump will move to Walter Reed. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 2, 2020

CONFIRMED: @JoeBiden's campaign is pulling all of its negative ads in light of President Trump's positive COVID-19 test, per a source familiar



Source adds that the decision was made prior to the announcement that Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 2, 2020

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, President Trump departs the White House for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center pic.twitter.com/JUUAZGsA2s — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 2, 2020

With the president hospitalized, the Biden campaign announced that they’re pulling all negative ads, adding that this was planned before Trump announced he was going to Walter Reed. Regarding the campaigns, there appears to be a temporary moratorium for now regarding attacks. Yet, for Biden’s people, they can do this because CNN and the rest of the liberal media will do all the attacking for them. You already have Jeremy Diamond saying that the president’s past remarks have come back to bite him.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond ghoulishly boasts about how it took Trump getting the coronavirus for WH aides to wear masks.



He adds "we are seeing the results of...his falsehoods and lies coming back to bite him in the sense that it's hard to believe...what the White House is saying." pic.twitter.com/czE3CzJNwy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

So, yeah, Biden’s team will get gold stars for nixing negative ads. Yes, at the base level, it’s the right thing to do. But no, let’s not kid ourselves that these folks know CNN, MSNBC, and the despicable ‘woke’ legions on social media will do their dirty work for them.

In the meantime, here's the president's message: