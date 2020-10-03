Donald Trump

Proof Biden's Campaign Lied About Pulling Negative Ads About Trump

Posted: Oct 03, 2020 2:15 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced on Friday that they would be pulling all negative ads about President Donald Trump. The decision was made once it was confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Even though Biden's campaign said they were pulling all of those ads, The Washington Free Beacon's Executive Editor Brent Scher found otherwise when he searched through Facebook's ad library. Scher discovered two health care ads the campaign was actively running. 

When I did a search of ads that were actively running on Facebook, the ad with "Shannon" was still actively being displayed on the social media platform.

At least if the campaign is going to claim they did a good thing and are civil by removing the negative ads, someone needs to thoroughly go through their active ads. It's really not that difficult.

