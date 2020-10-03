MSNBC

Joy Reid Reveals Why She Believes Trump Is Faking Having COVID

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2020 10:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
Joy Reid Reveals Why She Believes Trump Is Faking Having COVID

Source: Screenshot/MSNBC

MSNBC's Joy Reid is pushing the idea that President Donald Trump's Wuhan coronavirus is a hoax. The so-called "motivation" for the ruse would be to get out of the next presidential debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 15. It was a clear nod to the Presidential Debate Commission contemplating whether or not debate moderators should have the ability to cut off the microphones of disruptive candidates.

Reid posted her conspiracy theory on Twitter on Friday:

Conservatives were in awe of her claim. And some even poked fun of the wild notion:

What's remarkable (or scary, depending on how you look at it), is a few people were willing to go out on a limb and make it known that they agree with Reid's thinking. 

If someone on the right posted these kind of conspiracy theories if the roles were reversed and Joe and Jill Biden had the coronavirus, the left would trash them. They would say the right is being mean and cruel. Why is it that decorum goes out the window when it comes to President Trump?

Not only that but the idea that this has to do with debates is rather stupid. Trump has repeatedly called on Biden to debate, fact-to-face, so the American people could hear where they stand on the issues. And, it wouldn't be surprising if Trump agrees to do a debate via Zoom or Skype just so people like Reid can't say this is an excuse.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Physician Gives Good News on President Trump's Condition
Katie Pavlich

Cleveland Officials Traced COVID Cases Back to the Debate... Before Trump Was On-site
Beth Baumann
Kirsten Powers Spins the Heck Out of a New Poll Showing Some Dems are 'Happy' Trump Got COVID
Cortney O'Brien
LA Times Has a Horrific Take on Trump's Battle With the Coronavirus
Bronson Stocking

LATEST: Another Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann

UPDATE: President Trump Speaks About His Condition, Lands at Walter Reed Hospital
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular