Joy Reid Reveals Why She Believes Trump Is Faking Having COVID

MSNBC's Joy Reid is pushing the idea that President Donald Trump's Wuhan coronavirus is a hoax. The so-called "motivation" for the ruse would be to get out of the next presidential debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 15. It was a clear nod to the Presidential Debate Commission contemplating whether or not debate moderators should have the ability to cut off the microphones of disruptive candidates.

Reid posted her conspiracy theory on Twitter on Friday:

Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

Conservatives were in awe of her claim. And some even poked fun of the wild notion:

Remember when you ruined your credibility by blaming your homophobic rants on "hackers" ? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 2, 2020

As usual, only Joy Reid was smart enough to see through Trump's COVID ruse — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2020

The conspiracy theories never end! ?? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 2, 2020

Be careful of hackers! https://t.co/pppg8VxYSK — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 2, 2020

Joy Reid is a #SuperSpreader of stupidity and hatred. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) October 2, 2020

Maybe your hackers know what really happened. https://t.co/7f2f4E9a41 — Brad Polumbo ?????? ?????? (@brad_polumbo) October 2, 2020

What's remarkable (or scary, depending on how you look at it), is a few people were willing to go out on a limb and make it known that they agree with Reid's thinking.

Others have been asking whether it's a distraction from the Melania recordings disrespecting kids at the border & Christmas as well as the heat @realDonaldTrump has been getting in his endorsing of white supremacy. It's a real question of how people see his character. #COVID19 — Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) October 2, 2020

That was my first thought, too. That he is so behind in the polls and his debate performance was so bad that this is his way to get out of everything. — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 2, 2020

If someone on the right posted these kind of conspiracy theories if the roles were reversed and Joe and Jill Biden had the coronavirus, the left would trash them. They would say the right is being mean and cruel. Why is it that decorum goes out the window when it comes to President Trump?

Not only that but the idea that this has to do with debates is rather stupid. Trump has repeatedly called on Biden to debate, fact-to-face, so the American people could hear where they stand on the issues. And, it wouldn't be surprising if Trump agrees to do a debate via Zoom or Skype just so people like Reid can't say this is an excuse.