WATCH: Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of a Virtual Classroom Because of a Trump Flag

A student at Colusa High School in Colusa, California was threatened to be kicked out of a virtual "classroom" for having a Trump 2020 flag on his bedroom wall. The student's chemistry teacher gave him an ultimatum: move his camera or take down the flag. He had 15 seconds to make a decision before he would be kicked out of class. He waved goodbye and hung up the video call.

“Since school has begun, my son has had this flag, Trump flag hanging in his background,” Tiffany, the boy's parent, told CBS 13.

According to the parent, it's not the teacher's fault for having no guidance on how to handle things like this during virtual learning. It's why Tiffany and other parents asked the school board to clarify the code of conduct for virtual learning.

The school's code of conduct and dress code prevents students from wearing clothing that promotes alcohol, tobacco, or drug symbols, sexual messages, messages that are obscene or profane and those that degrade any race. There isn't anything in the 38 page document talking about politics, elections or political campaigns.

"We don't know if we're supposed to be following the on-campus handbook or if there's a new handbook that's addressing the distance learning issues," Tiffany explained to CBS 13.

Free speech is protected under State Education Code 48907, including political speech (emphasis mine):

[Students] of the public schools, including charter schools, shall have the right to exercise freedom of speech and of the press including, but not limited to, the use of bulletin boards, the distribution of printed materials or petitions, the wearing of buttons, badges, and other insignia, and the right of expression in official publications, whether or not the publications or other means of expression are supported financially by the school or by use of school facilities, except that expression shall be prohibited which is obscene, libelous, or slanderous. Also prohibited shall be material that so incites pupils as to create a clear and present danger of the commission of unlawful acts on school premises or the violation of lawful school regulations, or the substantial disruption of the orderly operation of the school.

It's ridiculous that this is even an issue. Would the teacher have had an issue if this was a Biden sign? Doubtful.