When the Senate Judiciary Committee Plans to Hold SCOTUS Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Saturday plans to hold confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. The hearings are scheduled to take place beginning Monday, Oct. 12th, The Hill reported.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is expected to make the announcement after President Donald Trump announces his pick. It has been rumored that the nominee will be Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

According to The Hill, the timeframe gives Barrett roughly two weeks between when she would be nominated and when the confirmation process would begin. When Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neigh Gorsuch were nominated and confirmed, the process took roughly two months. Graham is hoping to have everything wrapped up by the last week in October. The goal is to have a new justice before Election Day.

"I've seen this move before. It's not going to work. ... We've got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg's replacement before the election. We're going to move forward in the committee. We're going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election," Graham told Fox News. "We're going to have a process that you will be proud of. The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee. And we've got the votes to confirm the ... justice on the floor of the Senate before the election, and that's what is coming."

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the presumed nominee, had her confirmation hearing to the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit back in 2017. Every Republican approved her confirmation.