How Foot Locker Is Getting Political

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to get creative in order to survive. Many restaurants are at limited capacity and must practice social distancing. Some even went so far as opening up outdoor patios in the street to garner business.
But businesses aren't the only ones having to get creative. Politicians and political groups are having to change how they get Americans to register to vote. It's why Foot Locker decided to partner with the "Rock the Vote" organization.
Starting on Tuesday, September 22nd, all Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations will serve as a voter registration site, CBS News reported. The company has more than 2,000 stores throughout the nation.
Foot Locker also created a dedicated portion of their website for voters – primarily those who are just now reaching voting age – to check their registration. If they are not registered to vote, they can use the website to make sure they are registered for November's election.
According to CBS News, Foot Locker is hoping to use social media to attract their followers to register. Their primary target are 18 to 24-year-olds, many of which make up their 4.3 million Instagram followers.
This election cycle, social media and a digital presence is big, especially for attracting younger voters. Places that would typically garner voter registrations – concerts, festivals and college campuses – have been canceled or shut down because of COVID.
It will be interesting to see how successful a campaign like this will be. Democrats rely heavily on the youth vote. The fact that registering and voting takes more time and steps because of the coronavirus could be an advantage for Republicans across the board.