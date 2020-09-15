WATCH: Biden and Harris Had a Gaffe-tastic Day

Ever since former Vice President Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, we have all speculated about what a potential Biden administration would look like. We knew that Biden would be the figurehead but Harris would be running the day-to-day operations. In a lot of ways, it would be a Harris presidency – or at least a Harris agenda – on display. Both Biden and Harris confirmed those speculations on Tuesday.

"As part of our Build Back Better agenda, we need to make sure you have a president in the White House who actually sees you, who understands your needs, who understands the dignity of your work and who has your back," Harris said, during a virtual roundtable with business owners in Arizona. "A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden, as President of the United States, a Biden-Harris administration will have access, will provide access, to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments for minority business owners."

Proof that Harris is and will be forever running the show ?? pic.twitter.com/UUYP7aONOs — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 15, 2020

Later in the day, Biden referred to the ticket as the "Harris-Biden administration."

Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden calls it the “Harris-Biden administration” pic.twitter.com/i7lbkPIddI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2020

Biden's mental fitness has repeatedly been called into question. Remember when he confused his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and his sister, Valerie Biden Owens? Or that he has seven grandkids? He also referred to Super Tuesday as "Super Thursday." Biden couldn't even remember the name of the last president – the very guy he worked with and under – President Obama.

It was only a matter of time before the pair did something to slip up and confirmed that Harris would play a very, very vital role in a Biden administration. And today was that day.

Congratulations, my fellow conservatives. You have been vindicated. The Democrats can no longer tell us we're wearing our tinfoil hats or being suspicious for no reason. We literally have proof that Ms. "Progressive Prosecutor" will be the one running the Oval Office. Now the real question: will progressives favor this move or will they be jaded?