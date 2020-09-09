The View

Guess What One of the Co-Hosts from 'The View' Just Nicknamed Black Republicans

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2020 10:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Guess What One of the Co-Hosts from 'The View' Just Nicknamed Black Republicans

Source: Twitter/Screenshot

Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts of ABC's "The View," on Wednesday referred to black Republicans as "props" that the GOP is utilizing to garner support from blacks across the country. The comments were made during a segment about a recent Florida poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden slipping amongst Hispanic voters, something Hostin said she wasn't surprised by.

“I actually wasn’t surprised to hear it because Cubans in Florida typically do vote Republican. That wasn’t a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise to me that black voters are overwhelmingly the backbone of the Democratic Party—83 percent in favor of Biden," she explained. 

“You know, you hear all of this coming from the Trump campaign about how black people have nothing to lose and they are gonna overwhelmingly vote for Trump, and you had all the black people props all over the RNC talking about all the stuff they’ve done for the black community,” Hostin said. “You heard Sarah Sanders yesterday talking about all the things that have been done for the black community by the Trump administration. They’re not voting for Trump. So, the poll wasn’t really that surprising to me because Latinos have been very supportive, and have voted Republican for quite some time.”

Instead of talking about what Democrats have done for blacks, people like Hostin make the assumption that African Americans should be loyal to their party. How does someone like Hostin argue that blacks haven't benefited from a Trump presidency? Unemployment was at record low for blacks and Hispanics. The Trump administration delivered on criminal justice reform, something Democrats have talked about for a long time. 

Maybe Hostin should get off her high horse and talk to people who support the president because they've benefited from his policies. Blacks should be insulted that people in the Democratic Party only see them as a voting bloc, not as people with independent minds and spirits. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: The Best Six Second Political Ad... Ever
Beth Baumann

Trump Reveals Why He Released a New SCOTUS List
Beth Baumann

Pelosi Appears Confused About the Coronavirus Facts
Beth Baumann
Illegal Aliens in Distress Keep Border Patrol Agents Busy Over Labor Day Weekend
VIP
Bronson Stocking
University of Michigan-Dearborn Apologizes After Announcing Whites Only Zoom Conference
Ellie Bufkin
Michiganders Are Forking Out More Than $1 Million for a New Safety Feature for Gov. Whitmer
VIP
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular