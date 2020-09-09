Guess What One of the Co-Hosts from 'The View' Just Nicknamed Black Republicans

Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts of ABC's "The View," on Wednesday referred to black Republicans as "props" that the GOP is utilizing to garner support from blacks across the country. The comments were made during a segment about a recent Florida poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden slipping amongst Hispanic voters, something Hostin said she wasn't surprised by.

“I actually wasn’t surprised to hear it because Cubans in Florida typically do vote Republican. That wasn’t a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise to me that black voters are overwhelmingly the backbone of the Democratic Party—83 percent in favor of Biden," she explained.

“You know, you hear all of this coming from the Trump campaign about how black people have nothing to lose and they are gonna overwhelmingly vote for Trump, and you had all the black people props all over the RNC talking about all the stuff they’ve done for the black community,” Hostin said. “You heard Sarah Sanders yesterday talking about all the things that have been done for the black community by the Trump administration. They’re not voting for Trump. So, the poll wasn’t really that surprising to me because Latinos have been very supportive, and have voted Republican for quite some time.”

Instead of talking about what Democrats have done for blacks, people like Hostin make the assumption that African Americans should be loyal to their party. How does someone like Hostin argue that blacks haven't benefited from a Trump presidency? Unemployment was at record low for blacks and Hispanics. The Trump administration delivered on criminal justice reform, something Democrats have talked about for a long time.

Maybe Hostin should get off her high horse and talk to people who support the president because they've benefited from his policies. Blacks should be insulted that people in the Democratic Party only see them as a voting bloc, not as people with independent minds and spirits.