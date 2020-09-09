WATCH: The Best Six Second Political Ad... Ever

It's not every day that politicians release six-second ads. And it's not every day that people on both sides of the aisle agree with messaging. But that's what happened with Rep. Max Rose's (D-NY) re-election ad.

"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," Rose said. "That's the whole ad."

Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat running for reelection in Staten Island, with a digital ad: “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City. That’s the whole ad.” pic.twitter.com/mZrR5XW0BE — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 9, 2020

Politicos on both sides of the aisle were in agreement: this was brilliant messaging that most New Yorkers can and do agree with, especially in light of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

I think most Americans would endorse this. https://t.co/kPHuPqCXrv — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 9, 2020

Remember: Mayor Bill de Blasio is one of the biggest hypocrites that has emerged throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Minutes before his city-wide stay-at-home order was implemented in mid-March, the mayor decided it was the perfect opportunity to use a public gym. His rationale was that he needed to work out so that he can “stay healthy so I can make decisions for the people of the city.”

He was seen in Brooklyn Park walking with his wife despite telling New Yorkers to halt all nonessential travel. He even went so far as urging residents to rat out their neighbors for not social distancing.