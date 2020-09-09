Political Ad

WATCH: The Best Six Second Political Ad... Ever

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2020 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: The Best Six Second Political Ad... Ever

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's not every day that politicians release six-second ads. And it's not every day that people on both sides of the aisle agree with messaging. But that's what happened with Rep. Max Rose's (D-NY) re-election ad. 

"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," Rose said. "That's the whole ad."

Politicos on both sides of the aisle were in agreement: this was brilliant messaging that most New Yorkers can and do agree with, especially in light of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Remember: Mayor Bill de Blasio is one of the biggest hypocrites that has emerged throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Minutes before his city-wide stay-at-home order was implemented in mid-March, the mayor decided it was the perfect opportunity to use a public gym. His rationale was that he needed to work out so that he can “stay healthy so I can make decisions for the people of the city.”

He was seen in Brooklyn Park walking with his wife despite telling New Yorkers to halt all nonessential travel. He even went so far as urging residents to rat out their neighbors for not social distancing. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Pelosi Appears Confused About the Coronavirus Facts
Beth Baumann
Zero Congressional Democrats Have Signed Onto Pledge Opposing Defunding the Police
Julio Rosas
Rochester Police Union Calls for Mayor's Resignation. And She Responds.
Cortney O'Brien
So Who's the SJW That Thought a Whites Only Cafe Was a Good Idea?
Bronson Stocking
Reporter Asks Why It's Okay For Trump to Hold Rallies. McEnany Explains a Glaring Double Standard.
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: No, Joe Biden, Trump Isn't Defunding the Police. You Are.
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular