WATCH: Tucker Drops a Truth Bomb About Dr. Fauci Being a 'Total Fraud'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for being hypocritical about his stance on the Wuhan coronavirus, particularly when it has to do with churches reopening and ongoing protests and riots across the country.

"Anthony Fauci is likely the most powerful physician in the history of this country. He is one of the forces behind the mass quarantines that tanked the economy and put millions out of work. He says it’s worth it though because the threat is so profound, so profound, so imminent that you should wear goggles and stop shaking hands, in the name of science. So it’s interesting in light of that that one thing Anthony Fauci doesn’t seem concerned about at all are the riots going on, the mass protests where thousands of people are crowded into together touching each other without goggles," Carlson explained.

The Fox News host played a clip of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioning Dr. Fauci, specifically about whether or not people should be protesting and rioting. According to Fauci, he's "not going to opine on limiting anything."

"There is nothing Dr. Anthony Fauci won’t opine on as long as it doesn’t offend the popular, the fashionable left. Sex with strangers online? No problem. Shaking hands? Bad," Carlson said. "Every day for the past several months virtually Dr. Fauci has advocated for a new coronavirus policy."

Carlson played a clip of Fauci earlier this month saying politicians at the state and local level should be "as forceful as possible" when it comes to getting constituents to wear masks. According to the Fox host, this is a prime example of Fauci opining on government responses.

"Oh, so he is willing to weigh in on specific responses, government responses. What a fraud this guy is. 'Put on your mask. Get off your powerboat. Put on some goggles. Do it for public health,'" Carlson mocked.

Another clip showed Fauci saying that even though it's an "inconvenience" to go on lockdown and collapse the economy it's something "we just have to do."

Carlson reminded Fauci of an important tidbit: he's not a young adult trying to make it in the world.

"Oh, we just have to do it. Really? Fauci is 79 but maybe if he had like 22-year-old kids who were trying to make their way in this world in an economy that is headed down the tubes, thanks largely to his recommendations, he would feel differently. It’s not merely an inconvenience when your economy collapses. It’s the end of the American Dream. That’s not a small thing," Tucker explained. "Maybe it’s worth it. Maybe it’s not but if it is, then you probably shouldn’t take a pass on the question 'Are protests and riots okay?' unless you're a total fraud, a complete fraud.'"

As Tucker stated, if Fauci was making recommendations based solely on the scientific evidence and data, he would have said something about the protests and riots that broke out across the country. Fauci wouldn't pick and choose which things he is for and against. He would be against all large-scale gatherings, whether they are at churches or in the streets. You can't favor one over the other and not come off as making political decisions.