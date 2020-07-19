Ouch: Marco Rubio Confuses John Lewis with Elijah Cummings

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), 80, passed away late Friday night after a battle with late-stage pancreatic cancer.

People across the country memorialized the 80-year-old and his contribution to the Civil Rights movement. Politicians on both sides of the aisle shared their heartfelt condolences. Quite a few of the tributes included pictures of the poster with the late Georgia representative.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), however, had a bit of a gaffe when he shared a tribute to Lewis but included a picture of him with Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Once the mistake was released, the picture was deleted. Rubio issued a new tweet, apologizing for the incorrect photo. Again, he shared his respect and condolences with the Lewis family. The second time around he got the picture correct.