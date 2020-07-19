Marco Rubio
VIP

Ouch: Marco Rubio Confuses John Lewis with Elijah Cummings

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ouch: Marco Rubio Confuses John Lewis with Elijah Cummings

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), 80, passed away late Friday night after a battle with late-stage pancreatic cancer. 

People across the country memorialized the 80-year-old and his contribution to the Civil Rights movement. Politicians on both sides of the aisle shared their heartfelt condolences. Quite a few of the tributes included pictures of the poster with the late Georgia representative. 

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), however, had a bit of a gaffe when he shared a tribute to Lewis but included a picture of him with Elijah Cummings (D-MD). 

Once the mistake was released, the picture was deleted. Rubio issued a new tweet, apologizing for the incorrect photo. Again, he shared his respect and condolences with the Lewis family. The second time around he got the picture correct.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
1984-ish Tactics Are Being Used Against a Couple Who Refused to Sign Coronavirus Documents
Beth Baumann

How Bad Are the Portland Riots? On-the-Ground Footage Provides an Insight
Beth Baumann

Black Woman Destroys BLM Mural. Here's What Her Motivation Was.
Beth Baumann
Yes, Joe Biden Said He Wants to Defund the Police
Beth Baumann
Kanye West Announces His First Presidential Campaign Event
Beth Baumann
Why Trump Is Opposed to Renaming Military Bases
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular