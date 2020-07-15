BREAKING: Trump Announces a Shake Up to His Campaign

President Donald Trump announced a change to his re-election campaign late Wednesday night. According to a post on Facebook, the president has decided to replace Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with Deputy Campaign Manager Bill Stepien.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign," Trump wrote in a post on Facebook. "Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!"

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, confirmed the news with the New York Times.

“Brad and Bill were both unsung heroes of the 2016 campaign and have done a great job building the infrastructure for the president’s campaign for the 2020 race. Together they both bring unique strengths," Kushner said.

The announcement was made while Twitter fixed a hacking scheme that kept verified users – including President Donald Trump – from tweeting. Once the social media platform fixed the issue, the president shared the news on Twitter.