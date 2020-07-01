Harvard Grad Feels the Impact of Cancel Culture When a TikTok Video About Black Lives Matter Got Her Canned

It seems like Millennials and Gen Zers are in favor of cancel culture and righting wrongs as long as it's someone else facing the backlash. That's precisely what happened to Harvard graduate Claira Janover who was recently hired at the UK-based accounting firm Deloitte.

Janover posted a TikTok video where she threatened to stab anyone who said "all lives matter."

"I'm going to stab you and while you're struggling and bleeding out, I'm going to show you my papercut say, 'My cut matters too.'"

Reopen mental hospitals pic.twitter.com/GHIz0Zs8r0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 1, 2020

Deloitte received word of the video and fired the recent college graduate. Of course, instead of taking personal responsibility for posting the video, Janover blamed conservatives and Trump supporters.

"I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people. The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything," she said through tears.

Janover said her videos have been picked up and shared across the web, particularly by conservatives.

"And people were being demanded that I be fired, which I just got," she cried. "The job I worked really hard for, even though they claim to stand against systemic bias, racism, and unequal treatment."

"So, to the thousands of Trump supporters sending me hate messages, death threats and violent messages, I'm not going to stop talking about and defending Black Lives Matter," Janover explained. "You can't take away my spirit and my devotion towards human rights."

In another video, Janover said Trump supporters sent her various types of threats, including rape threats and death threats.

"Trump supporters just took my job away from me," she said through tears. "... My future is entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life. God, this sucks. You guys suck."

“I’m too strong for you. I’m too strong for any of you ‘All Lives Matter,’ racist Trump supporters,” she said. “It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it.”

Janover also slammed her now-former employer for firing her.

“I’m sorry, Deloitte, that you can’t see that,” she explained. “That you were cowardice enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.”

Claira Janover can blame conservatives, Trump supporters or even those she despises for the backlash she's facing. The truth is she has no one to blame but herself. She posted a threatening video on social media. People got word of it and it went viral.

Based on her third video, it sounds as though she wanted to go viral, as though she wanted to be known as the girl defending Black Lives Matter against conservatives. But it backfired on her. She didn't plan or anticipate for it, yet it happened.

Claira, you can say that Deloitte fired you because they favor racists or Trump supporters, but why would they want an employee who threatens to cause harm to others? Why would they want to take on a brand new college graduate who brings nothing but drama to their organization?

This has nothing to do with anyone else but you, Ms. Janover. You didn't think about the implications of your actions and now you're having to face the music. If you didn't want your future to be in jeopardy then you wouldn't have posted someone so vile and disgusting.

You said it, you posted it, and now it's time for you to accept your punishment.

No one should be launching any kind of threat against this young woman, even though what she said is terrible. Let her public humiliation and loss of a post-grad job be her lesson. Anything more than that is just stooping to her level. And we're better than that.