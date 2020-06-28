During an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called for a nationwide mandate that would require Americans to wear masks.

"it is definitely long overdue for that," Pelosi said. "And my understanding is that the Centers for Disease Control recommended the use of masks but not demand, require it, because they don't want to offend the president."

The speaker chided President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask. In her eyes, Trump needs to "be an example" for the rest of the American people.

"The president should be an example. You know, real men wear masks," she said. "Be an example to the country and wear the mask, not only to protect – it's not about protecting yourself. It's about protecting others and their families."

The speaker has also said Americans need to see another Wuhan coronavirus economic relief payment. Various committees and Congressional leadership have yet to work out an agreement. Pelosi, however, said Republicans realize Americans need the cushion from another stimulus payment.

"I have a number of Republicans calling me and saying, 'In the next bill can we have this? And in the next bill can we have?' They know we have to have a bill," she explained.

As of now, mask requirements vary from state-to-state and even city-to-city. Congress is talking about passing another economic stimulus payment but nothing has been agreed to.