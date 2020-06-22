Ted Lieu

Ted Lieu's Pathetic Attempt to Dunk on Trump

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Lieu's Pathetic Attempt to Dunk on Trump

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

California Congressman Ted Lieu (D) on Sunday attempted to dunk on President Donald Trump by creating a so-called "campaign ad" of him drinking a glass of water. The Internet – and Democrats in particular – have debated on the "appropriate" way of drinking from a glass. Are you supposed to do it with one hand or two? And yes, that is the biggest concern on the minds of Democrats in Congress. Scary, right?

According to Lieu, his kids produced the "ad," which dropped on Father's Day.

You know things aren't very funny when the only people applauding you are your fellow Democratic candidates and their political hacks.

When Americans wonder why Congress never gets anything done and can't work with people on the other side of the aisle, remember this. Maybe Lieu should put down the glass of water and get back to work. Last I checked, shootings were taking place in Chicago and Minneapolis. Seattle has their own "autonomous zone" going on. Statues across the nation are being desecrated. Maybe just a slight focus on doing something to improve Americans' lives would be a better way to spend his time.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Gov. Desantis Rips Cuomo for Suggesting He'd Quarantine Floridian Visitors
Cortney O'Brien
Macy's Says White Employee Attacked By Black Man Never Said the 'N-Word'
Bronson Stocking
NPR Really Blew It With This False Claim About Louisville Vehicle Attack
Leah Barkoukis

99 Shot in Chicago Over Father's Day Weekend; 12 Killed. Where's BLM?
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': It's Time to #CancelYale
Townhall.com Staff

One of the Officers Accused in George Floyd's Killing Went Grocery Shopping. Here's How People Responded.
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular