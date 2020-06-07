Hillary Clinton on Saturday shared a Medium post about the need to "dismantle systemic racism," a clear reaction to the George Floyd protests that have swept the nation. While it's nice that she wants to change things, it's as though she forgot about racist comments she's made in the past.

Against a backdrop of a pandemic that has disproportionately ravaged communities of color, we are being painfully reminded right now that we are long overdue for honest reckoning and meaningful action to dismantle systemic racism. https://t.co/ulLKpTFSrF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2020

According to the twice-failed presidential candidate, people can make a difference by donating to a coalition comprised of Collective Future, Color of Change Education Fund, Higher Heights and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Through their Education Fund, the Collective is working to recruit, train, and fund Black judicial, prosecutorial and attorney general candidates to ensure more representative leaders for the criminal justice system. Color of Change is a national online force dedicated to holding corporations and elected leaders accountable in the fight to end practices and systems that unfairly hold Black people back. Higher Heights supports the Black women’s leadership pipeline. And the NAACP Legal Defense Fund works toward racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education. What we are seeing across the country right now is the power of solidarity. Many of us will never know the pain of having to sit our son or daughter down and have “the talk” about how carefully they need to act around police, because the slightest wrong move could get them hurt or even killed. But we can recognize our privilege, practice humility, and speak out against white supremacy in all its forms. For many white people, conversations about systemic racism and our own privilege are uncomfortable. Here’s what I’ve learned over the years: That discomfort is a good thing. It’s a necessary part of examining our own biases and actions, and our own role in perpetuating inequality.

It's rather rich that Hillary wants to talk about "systemic racism" when she has continually said and done things that do not align with the black community.

Remember when she said, "I know they all look alike" in reference to black men?

And who can forget this classic Top 40 hit? pic.twitter.com/CfaO9dq4tM — Total 360 Guy (@StokedTweeter) June 7, 2020

Or when she said she carried hot sauce in her purse while on "The Breakfast Club."

Then there's vintage Hillary, the one that pushed the 1994 crime bill.

"The fourth challenge Is to take back our streets from crime, gangs and drugs and we have actually been making progress on this count as a nation because of what local law enforcement officials are doing, what citizens and neighborhood patrols are doing. We're making progress. Much of it is because of the initiative called 'community policing,' because we have finally gotten more police officers on the street," Hillary said in 1996.

She reiterated that President Bill Clinton made increasing the number of police officers a priority, particularly as a result of the 1994 crime bill.

"We also have to have an organized effort against gangs, just as in a previous generation we had an organized effort against the mob. We need to take these people on. They are often connected to big drug cartels. They are not just gangs of kids anymore. They are often the kind of kids that are called 'superpredators,' no conscience, no empathy," she said. "We can talk about why they ended up that way but first we have to bring them to heel.





Hillary Clinton is one of the most disingenuous politicians out there. She wants to focus on everyone else but her own wrongdoing. It's why #STFUHillary is trending on Twitter.

