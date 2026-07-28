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Tipsheet

California Lifeguard to Be Honored at White House Following Incredible Ocean Rescue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 2:00 PM
California Lifeguard to Be Honored at White House Following Incredible Ocean Rescue
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The ocean is a powerful place. Between waves, rip currents, and sea creatures, swimming in open waters is something you should take seriously. This writer swam in the Pacific off the coast of Hawaii, and it was an eye-opening experience. Things can go wrong very quickly; actor Malcolm Jamal Warner died last summer after getting caught in a rip current off the coast of Costa Rica.

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In Santa Cruz, California, a young boy was stuck in rough waves when a 16-year-old lifeguard went into the water to save him.

Absolutely incredible to watch.

Here's more:

A dramatic rescue at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz is highlighting the dangers of powerful surf and rip currents along the California coast this week.

"I heard those waves come crashing in, and I looked out and saw just a head going back out," Santa Cruz resident Scott Vander Dussen told CBS News Bay Area.

Vander Dussen was at the beach Saturday afternoon taking photographs when he noticed someone struggling in the water and alerted a nearby lifeguard.

"The waves themselves, just the sound of them crashing, it demanded everyone's attention," he said.

Video of the rescue shows the lifeguard struggling to bring the swimmer toward shore as large waves repeatedly crashed over them.

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The lifeguard in his first season and returned to work on Sunday.

The boy wasn't the only one who had to be rescued that day, according to the original poster.

CBS News reported that the number was actually 25 people.

It was an impressive rescue.

CBS News reported there were no serious injuries from this incident, and the boy and those who helped him and the lifeguard are all doing well.

President Trump also announced this afternoon that the lifeguard will be honored at the White House for his heroic efforts.

"We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!" the President wrote on Truth Social.

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The White House account also shared the President's remarks.

It's deserved.

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