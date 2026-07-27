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Tipsheet

Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 9:00 AM
Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Employees who work at Catholic Charities South Food Distribution Center in Brockton, MA, were left "shaken" after shots were fired into their building last week. People were working in the building when the bullet hit a door in an office.

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No one was injured.

Here's more:

A shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts is under investigation after a bullet pierced the outer wall of the Catholic Charities building and flew inside while workers were inside Tuesday afternoon.

They work tirelessly to help the vulnerable people in Brockton, but a shooter put Catholic Charities in a vulnerable situation. Police say around 1:47 p.m., gunshots were fired near the food pantry and elder outreach building on Court Street.

Investigators said one of the bullets went through the wall, flying into an office where a staff member was working and hit an interior door. Luckily, no one was hurt but everyone was left unnerved.

Catholic Charities released a statement on the shooting:

Our employees, who work tirelessly to serve the Brockton community through our food pantry, adult education, and elder outreach, are shaken by this frightening incident.

We are incredibly grateful to Brockton Police for their immediate response and that our staff and the clients we serve are safe. Authorities have indicated that our building was not the intended target. The center will resume regular operations on Wednesday morning, and Catholic Charities will offer support to employees.

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Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CBS NEWS CRIME MASSACHUSETTS

CBS News also reports that no suspects have been identified and the investigation remains ongoing, which begs the question: how do they know Catholic Charities wasn't the intended target?

Catholic Charities has been targeted by officials in states like Michigan, where officials stripped the organization of funding over its pro-life views, and in Wisconsin, where the state Supreme Court ruled the organization was exempt from the state's unemployment insurance tax (UTI) and shot down Democrat AG Josh Kaul after he tried to remove the UTI exemption for all religious charities.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
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