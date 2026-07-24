This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration

The Mountain Eagle, a newspaper in Whitesburg, Kentucky, has a "Speak Your Piece" section where readers can apparently submit anything they want, including threats against the President of the United States, his administration, and his supporters.

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HOLY S**T



The Mountain Eagle, a newspaper in Whitesburg, KY, is publishing and promoting DIRECT THREATS against President Trump, his administration, and his supporters in their "Speak Your Piece" section.



"Put them all 10 feet deep in concrete and Quickline and then start… pic.twitter.com/AdQnAOqAhq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

This bit, which was in the print edition, reads:

Get that Nazi pedophile traitor out of the White House and take his entire corrupt administration with him. Put them all 10 feet deep in concrete and Quicklime and then start hunting down the rest of the cultists.

Remember, this had to go through the editorial process, and the Mountain Eagle put this in the print edition. It was a deliberate choice. The online version of that "Speak Your Piece" is behind a paywall.

In the online edition, which can be read here, there were threats against federal law enforcement officers.

THERE'S MORE...



The Mountain Eagle posted more vile threats on their website, including people calling for the m*rder of federal agents.



"Whatever their body count reaches on election day, double it if you find them at your polling place. No argument, no discussion, just put… https://t.co/QGC9yFf2ex pic.twitter.com/A3eGacQbEB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

It reads:

Trump is back to talking about posting his Gestapo agents at the polls to intimidate voters. Don't be intimidated. Instead, give the Nazi freaks reason to fear the people. Whatever their body count reaches on Election Day, double it if you find them at your polling place. No argument, no discussion, just put them down

Someone else made a good observation.

The comment above the yellow highlighted threat is the reason why you’re seeing less TRUMP signs in the neighborhood. And it’s not because people aren’t supporting our POTUS, they are! Normal people are seeing the mentally ill on the left ie, democrats calling for violence and… — All Back of the Bus n Chit (@LadyDii1965) July 24, 2026

A Trump supporter in California, who displayed Trump flags, signs, and other things in his yard was beaten to death this year. Kerry Sheron was a 69-year-old veteran. He died on Memorial Day after the attack by 32-year-old Thomas Butler. Sheron's wife believes the attack was politically motivated.

A newspaper is not off the hook for publishing opinions like this. They are still the publisher and can be held accountable. Anonymous threats do not come without consequences. — DougKBaker (@Mod2Severe) July 23, 2026

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This is also a good point.

FYI - I'm old enough to remember a Rodeo Clown having his life destroyed because he wore an Obama mask. These lunatics are calling for assassinations. https://t.co/dJWkQpzQPp — Kandi Mullitz (@UltraMagaKandi) July 23, 2026

And nothing will happen to these people, sadly.

Once again, leftist terrorists get away with literal calls to violence, being so bold as to POST IT IN A WRITTEN NEWSPAPER with impunity



We can't live like this — J Caplinger (@CaplingerMi) July 23, 2026

We cannot live like this.

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