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Tipsheet

This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 8:30 AM
This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Mountain Eagle, a newspaper in Whitesburg, Kentucky, has a "Speak Your Piece" section where readers can apparently submit anything they want, including threats against the President of the United States, his administration, and his supporters.

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This bit, which was in the print edition, reads:

Get that Nazi pedophile traitor out of the White House and take his entire corrupt administration with him. Put them all 10 feet deep in concrete and Quicklime and then start hunting down the rest of the cultists.

Remember, this had to go through the editorial process, and the Mountain Eagle put this in the print edition. It was a deliberate choice. The online version of that "Speak Your Piece" is behind a paywall.

In the online edition, which can be read here, there were threats against federal law enforcement officers.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

It reads:

Trump is back to talking about posting his Gestapo agents at the polls to intimidate voters. Don't be intimidated. Instead, give the Nazi freaks reason to fear the people. Whatever their body count reaches on Election Day, double it if you find them at your polling place. No argument, no discussion, just put them down

Someone else made a good observation.

A Trump supporter in California, who displayed Trump flags, signs, and other things in his yard was beaten to death this year. Kerry Sheron was a 69-year-old veteran. He died on Memorial Day after the attack by 32-year-old Thomas Butler. Sheron's wife believes the attack was politically motivated.

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This is also a good point.

And nothing will happen to these people, sadly.

We cannot live like this.

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