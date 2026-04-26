You Won't Believe Who the Left Blames for Last Night's Assassination Attempt

After a gunman tried to kill President Donald Trump and his cabinet members, Democrats blamed… Trump.

Lincoln Project co-founder @SteveSchmidtSES blamed Trump for the assassination attempt for "poisoning the rhetoric" in America:

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Immediately after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Lincoln Project co-founder @SteveSchmidtSES blamed President Trump for "poisoning the rhetoric" in America:



"He is a vile and disgusting man." pic.twitter.com/dUG2XrcCDl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 26, 2026

Earlier this week, in a New York Times piece, Democrats’ favorite podcaster, Hasan Piker, justified killing people whom he doesn’t like. Piker claimed that murdered healthcare CEO Brian Thompson “was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder.” Piker failed to condemn the alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione.

In a new NYT interview, Hasan Piker says that many “understand” Luigi Mangione killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson because Thompson himself was guilty of “social murder” pic.twitter.com/4f9bPdsxU5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) April 22, 2026

The failed assassin fully bought into the Democrats' claims, according to the recovered manifesto.

🚨 UPDATE: The attempted Trump assassin Cole Allen BOUGHT ALL the left’s *MAINSTREAM LIES* about President Trump



“I am no longer willing to permit a p*dophile, r*pist, traitor to coat my hands with his crimes”



That’s MAINSTREAM DEMOCRAT LIES



NOT fringe.



NOT a minority.



The… https://t.co/9FOPAqUZLH pic.twitter.com/y9YC3cj1yY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

This assassin was acting on basic, everyday Democrat talking points. There are tens of millions just like him. People who have been radicalized by left wing anti-Trump arguments. He believed he was a hero & acting logically and morally to kill Hitler & his enablers. https://t.co/YIFVPYxd9c — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2026





Days ago, failed comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked about Trump dying.

Did Jimmy Kimmel, in his fake WHCD routine from a few days ago, really say, "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."? Yes, he did. https://t.co/NMcITkp2gVhttps://t.co/68BV3g38Hx — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 26, 2026

On April 21, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for “maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.”

Democrats defeated Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme in Virginia tonight.



We will crush the DeSantis Dummymander in Florida next.



Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time. pic.twitter.com/zM1oXhZT8K — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 22, 2026

Even after last night's assassination attempts, Democrats still couldn't stop attacking the Trump administration.

1. Political violence is always wrong.



2. It’s wrong, but not at all surprising, that someone would try to commit an act of violence against this President. Donald Trump is a cruel, hateful, divisive person, with the world’s biggest microphone, who incites violence against… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 26, 2026





If you call the Trump Administration a “regime,” and declare that it’s “trying to kill” the First Amendment, and insist that others “take a stand,” you are begging without actually begging the alienated, angry young men to pull a Cole Allen. You are being deeply dishonest. https://t.co/hEYchNm3Uu — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) April 26, 2026

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This was the third assassination attempt on Trump, but there have been many others on Republicans, commentator Guy Benson posted on social media.

Partial list of politically-motivated assassinations and assassination attempts from the past decade:



- Leftist attempts mass assassination of GOP Congressional baseball team, nearly killing Scalise



- Leftist arrested in assassination plot outside the home of conservative… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2026

Videos released of the moment of the shooting showed that it didn’t seem to faze Trump.