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You Won't Believe Who the Left Blames for Last Night's Assassination Attempt

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 26, 2026 4:00 PM
You Won't Believe Who the Left Blames for Last Night's Assassination Attempt
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After a gunman tried to kill President Donald Trump and his cabinet members, Democrats blamed… Trump. 

Lincoln Project co-founder @SteveSchmidtSES blamed Trump for the assassination attempt for "poisoning the rhetoric" in America: 

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Earlier this week, in a New York Times piece, Democrats’ favorite podcaster, Hasan Piker, justified killing people whom he doesn’t like. Piker claimed that murdered healthcare CEO Brian Thompson “was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder.” Piker failed to condemn the alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione. 

The failed assassin fully bought into the Democrats' claims, according to the recovered manifesto. 

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JIMMY KIMMEL TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT


Days ago, failed comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked about Trump dying. 

On April 21, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for “maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.” 

Even after last night's assassination attempts, Democrats still couldn't stop attacking the Trump administration. 


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This was the third assassination attempt on Trump, but there have been many others on Republicans, commentator Guy Benson posted on social media. 

Videos released of the moment of the shooting showed that it didn’t seem to faze Trump. 

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