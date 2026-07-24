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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Just Announced He's Going to Waste More Taxpayer Money on Fighting Homelessness

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Gavin Newsom Just Announced He's Going to Waste More Taxpayer Money on Fighting Homelessness
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Gavin Newsom hasn't met a taxpayer he didn't want to fleece. Billions of dollars and two decades later, the high-speed rail Californians were promised isn't anywhere near completion. Newsom has also promised to end homelessness, too. But that hasn't happened.

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What has happened is that Newsom has spent a lot of money to get the homeless off the streets, but the only time he succeeded was when his commie overlords from China paid a visit. Even that was temporary. Never fear, though, California taxpayers. Newsom is going to spend almost $110 million to build 278 "permanent supportive homes" in Bakersfield, Contra Costa County, Fresno, and Sacramento.

That's $395,000 per home, for those of you doing the math.

But he wouldn't get his cut if he didn't do it this way.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS TAXES LGBTQ+

Of course they will. As will LGBTQ+ people.

Intersectionality, and all that.

His administration still hasn't turned over the contracts on that.

There's a reason government-run schools focus on activism and indoctrination rather than teaching math and reading. Kids who can't add two-plus-two will not care about how much of their income Newsom steals.

Newsom thinks our money belongs to him.

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You'll not be shocked to learn not a single one of these tiny homes has been built.

No, no. Law-abiding citizens don't deserve housing. They have to work two jobs to pay for Newsom's tax schemes.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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