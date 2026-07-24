Gavin Newsom Just Announced He's Going to Waste More Taxpayer Money on Fighting Homelessness

Gavin Newsom hasn't met a taxpayer he didn't want to fleece. Billions of dollars and two decades later, the high-speed rail Californians were promised isn't anywhere near completion. Newsom has also promised to end homelessness, too. But that hasn't happened.

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What has happened is that Newsom has spent a lot of money to get the homeless off the streets, but the only time he succeeded was when his commie overlords from China paid a visit. Even that was temporary. Never fear, though, California taxpayers. Newsom is going to spend almost $110 million to build 278 "permanent supportive homes" in Bakersfield, Contra Costa County, Fresno, and Sacramento.

I'm announcing $109.6M in Prop. 1 funds to create 278 new permanent supportive homes in Bakersfield, Contra Costa County, Fresno, and Sacramento.



These projects will tangibly help move Californians off the street, provide stable housing, and expand behavioral health services. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 23, 2026

That's $395,000 per home, for those of you doing the math.

$109M for 278 homes = $400K per. There are 400+ mobile homes for sale around Fresno from just $20K, with the average home in Kings County at $105K. With $109M, you could house 4x the people, with ZERO construction emissions...but you can't launder tax $ which is all this is. https://t.co/QoCEXm1goj pic.twitter.com/Vnes0UQVGI — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 24, 2026

But he wouldn't get his cut if he didn't do it this way.

Will the tens of millions of illegals you prioritize over Americans get first dibs? pic.twitter.com/Uut9KNZUi6 — Ray 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@RayOFreedom) July 23, 2026

Of course they will. As will LGBTQ+ people.

Intersectionality, and all that.

Just like your wife’s “diaper fund”? 😂🫵 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 23, 2026

His administration still hasn't turned over the contracts on that.

The math doesn't math at $400K per home, but Gavin knows that people are so stupid, docile and indoctrinated that he can confidently post something like this with no fear of public outrage at the ridiculous cost. You really need a fiscal crisis to fix this grift https://t.co/fLxsMhRPQU — pricesignals (@PriceSignals) July 24, 2026

There's a reason government-run schools focus on activism and indoctrination rather than teaching math and reading. Kids who can't add two-plus-two will not care about how much of their income Newsom steals.

Jesus.

Until the child can show what they did with the last wad of money their parents gave them for this purpose, they should not have access to another wad of money. https://t.co/CCNOTasiZ2 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 23, 2026

Newsom thinks our money belongs to him.

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It’s been more than three years since Gavin Newsom announced he was spending $750 million taxpayer dollars on 1,200 tiny homes for the homeless.



“And so what we are doing is we're deploying these 1,200-plus units. You can see these units are not just in every case for one… https://t.co/Ad4LBspRVB pic.twitter.com/WlTXAfvY4s — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 23, 2026

You'll not be shocked to learn not a single one of these tiny homes has been built.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars per unit to go to degenerate drug addicts when that one could go to real families and people in need. Money laundering right in front of our eyes. https://t.co/4gOCnGxaYX — Benno Nagel (@benno_nagel) July 24, 2026

No, no. Law-abiding citizens don't deserve housing. They have to work two jobs to pay for Newsom's tax schemes.

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