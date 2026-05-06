So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Only Space

This is what Islamist creep looks like in action. The University of Toronto used to — emphasis on used — have a nondenominational communal prayer space for students on campus.

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Now that space is for Muslims only, with students of other faiths (or no faith at all) told to find other accomodations for their spiritual needs.

U of T converts shared prayer room into Muslim-only space, Jewish students pushed out



The former non-denominational space has been converted for Muslim use, with other students told to find alternatives elsewhere.https://t.co/0EDst4208r — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 5, 2026

Here's more:

The University of Toronto has officially redesignated the former Open Assembly Space in the Bahen Centre for Information Technology, a convenient ground-floor prayer room long used as a non-denominational option by engineering students, as a dedicated Muslim prayer space. The February 13, 2026 announcement by the Multi-Faith Centre justifies the move by citing heavy usage by Muslim students and promises future upgrades like prayer mats, storage, and ablution stations with bidets. An ablution station is a washing facility where Muslims perform wudu, the ritual washing of hands, face, arms, head, and feet, required before their daily prayers. Before the change was made official, Jewish students who depended on the space for daily prayers began facing barriers. The full carpeting made praying with shoes on, standard for many Jews, feel impossible without either breaking religious custom or feeling like they were desecrating the room. Anti-Israel propaganda flyers turned up in the space that should have been a neutral place of worship. Loud group prayers also disrupted individuals trying to complete their own observances. Then the prayer room was fully converted to a Muslim-only prayer space in February with the Multi-Faith Centre citing that the Bahen prayer room was hardly used until the Muslim Students Association decided to “invest” in it by making the mentioned changes.

As noted, the "heavy usage" by Muslim students justified the change. Drawing this out to its logical conclusion, soon stores will be prohibited from selling pork and alcohol, and other spaces will be tailored to make Muslims feel welcome at the expense of others.

That’s what they do - invade, colonize, destroy. — Mimi G ✡ 🟦 (@YogaMama9908) May 5, 2026

And woke Leftists help them.

Good luck, Canada.

Just the beginning and when all the infidels are crying about how they don’t understand how this happened and how everything went wrong, look back to instances like this. — Agent Provocateur® (@Provocative_one) May 5, 2026

The Left thinks they can use Islamism as a tool to destroy the West without facing the consequences of that action. Unfortunately for them, Islamists will come after their pet causes, too.

How is this legal? https://t.co/rzq5tGoYhC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 6, 2026

It's Canada, so it's legal because they say so.

Ahh, Canadian tolerance in action. A once shared space set aside for one special group (in this case Muslim students), to the detriment off all other groups. The discrimination is strong at @UofT these days. Next, do water fountains! https://t.co/jksjLST8ME — Michael Lesage (@michaelsfirm) May 5, 2026

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The Left doesn't object to discrimination and segregation when they do it in the name of "tolerance" and "diversity."

And it's not just happening in Canada. In Nashville, a school allows Muslim students to leave class early during Ramadan and once a month for prayers, adjusting the bell schedule. In California, Muslims use a high school gym for Friday prayers. In Texas, a classroom was converted into a prayer room, and the same happened in Milwaukee. Minnesota schools are remodeling and including prayer rooms with foot washing stations.

Meanwhile, Christian holidays are erased from the calendar and celebrations are prohibited.

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