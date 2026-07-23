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Tipsheet

What's Going on With Massachusetts' Plan for an Islamic Commission?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 2:30 PM
What's Going on With Massachusetts' Plan for an Islamic Commission?
AP Photo/B.K. Bangash

Democrats in Massachusetts are poised to create an 11-person government commission that would focus exclusively on the status of American Muslims in the state. That legislation, Bill S.2134, titled "An Act promoting the civil rights and inclusion of American Muslims in the commonwealth" 

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The members of the commission, who would serve three-year, unpaid terms, would be appointed by members of the government, including two by the governor, the State Secretary, the Senate and House Chairs of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, and one each from the Attorney General, Speaker of the House, and Senate President.

Members must be residents of the state with a "demonstrated commitment to the Muslim American community." The commission would, among other things, serve as a state resource on American Muslim communities, promote research, foster unity among Muslim organizations, work as liaisons between the government and private groups, recommend American Muslims for appointments in state/local government, and advise on proposed legislation's impact on American Muslims.

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Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts is around 6:30—it seems.

As we reported earlier, Democrats will pick the Muslims over the LGBTQ community, so they'll probably do the same with the communists, too.

It will happen here.

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Yes, it is.

It will be incredibly ugly when they lose control of it, too.

Supporters say this is an issue of civil rights, and that Muslims in Massachusetts are the targets of bullying and harassment, including physical harassment of hijab-wearing students. That's an interesting observation in a blue state, is it not?

Critics raise concerns that this not only violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution, but also is a back-door introduction to Sharia law.

It's likely this commission will face legal challenges going forward, and hopefully it's found to be unconstitutional.

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