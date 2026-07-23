What's Going on With Massachusetts' Plan for an Islamic Commission?

Democrats in Massachusetts are poised to create an 11-person government commission that would focus exclusively on the status of American Muslims in the state. That legislation, Bill S.2134, titled "An Act promoting the civil rights and inclusion of American Muslims in the commonwealth"

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What the actual heck is going on in MA?!?!?! Massachusetts Democrats are advancing a permanent state commission that exists only for people who practice Islam.



Bill S.2134 would create an 11-member Government commission focused solely on the status of American Muslims.… pic.twitter.com/kmpJTidIvD — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) July 19, 2026

The members of the commission, who would serve three-year, unpaid terms, would be appointed by members of the government, including two by the governor, the State Secretary, the Senate and House Chairs of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, and one each from the Attorney General, Speaker of the House, and Senate President.

Members must be residents of the state with a "demonstrated commitment to the Muslim American community." The commission would, among other things, serve as a state resource on American Muslim communities, promote research, foster unity among Muslim organizations, work as liaisons between the government and private groups, recommend American Muslims for appointments in state/local government, and advise on proposed legislation's impact on American Muslims.

What the actual heck is going on in MA?!?!?! Massachusetts Democrats are advancing a permanent state commission that exists only for people who practice Islam.



Bill S.2134 would create an 11-member Government commission focused solely on the status of American Muslims.… pic.twitter.com/kmpJTidIvD — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) July 19, 2026

Massachusetts is around 6:30—it seems.

Communists and Islam are strange bedfellows until you realize the commies will be tossed once the Muslims gain a majority. Liberals have the survival skills of mashed potatoes. — Laurie 🇺🇸🐾🎣☀️🌸 (@LaurieFLPatriot) July 19, 2026

As we reported earlier, Democrats will pick the Muslims over the LGBTQ community, so they'll probably do the same with the communists, too.

Americans - it has happened to basically every other Western country.



Islam will not stop until it takes over. It can and will happen here.



It isn't a "religion". It is a cult with political objectives. And if you don't pay attention, it WILL take over. https://t.co/gBJRJ7WOZY — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) July 20, 2026

It will happen here.

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Yes, it is.

The democrats are five years away, tops, from not controlling this monster. Yet, here they are feeding it. https://t.co/MECb9jNZJB — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) July 19, 2026

It will be incredibly ugly when they lose control of it, too.

Supporters say this is an issue of civil rights, and that Muslims in Massachusetts are the targets of bullying and harassment, including physical harassment of hijab-wearing students. That's an interesting observation in a blue state, is it not?

Critics raise concerns that this not only violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution, but also is a back-door introduction to Sharia law.

It's likely this commission will face legal challenges going forward, and hopefully it's found to be unconstitutional.

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