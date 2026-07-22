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Tipsheet

Abdul El-Sayed Is Losing Black Voters, So the Damage Control Has Begun

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 7:30 PM
Abdul El-Sayed Is Losing Black Voters, So the Damage Control Has Begun
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

On July 16, polls showed that Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was losing black voters to Haley Stevens by nearly 50 points. El-Sayed's campaign is now trying to do damage control, and it's probably not going to go well for him.

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It did not take long for that post to get slapped with a Community Note, and rightly so: it's a blatant lie.

Here's what one Community Note read:

The gender pay gap exists only when job comparisons are not equal (uncontrolled). When data is controlled by factors such as job title, experience, education, industry, job level and hours worked, women's earnings are almost equal to men; $.99 for every $1.00 men make.

According to Payscale.com, one of the sources cited for that Community note, when uncontrolled, the pay gap between women and men is 82 cents. When controlled, it's 99 cents.

It's all he's got.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN POLLING SOCIALISM

The Islamist communism El-Sayed and his DSA allies are pushing does not go over well with black voters.

He won't because his narrative falls apart.

Also, socialists believe the burger flipper at the local McDonald's should make the same as the plumber and the nurse.

We are always right.

No, he's not. He knows exactly what he's doing.

Yes, it's total nonsense.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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