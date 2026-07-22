Abdul El-Sayed Is Losing Black Voters, So the Damage Control Has Begun

On July 16, polls showed that Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was losing black voters to Haley Stevens by nearly 50 points. El-Sayed's campaign is now trying to do damage control, and it's probably not going to go well for him.

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Black women have to work an extra 7 months to earn what white men earn in a year. Equal work deserves equal pay. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 21, 2026

It did not take long for that post to get slapped with a Community Note, and rightly so: it's a blatant lie.

Here's what one Community Note read:

The gender pay gap exists only when job comparisons are not equal (uncontrolled). When data is controlled by factors such as job title, experience, education, industry, job level and hours worked, women's earnings are almost equal to men; $.99 for every $1.00 men make.

According to Payscale.com, one of the sources cited for that Community note, when uncontrolled, the pay gap between women and men is 82 cents. When controlled, it's 99 cents.

Not this again. Please stop. https://t.co/9VI8QK5kaH — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) July 22, 2026

It's all he's got.

Polls show you don’t have the support among Black voters. Suddenly you want everyone to believe you care.



The real question is: what happens after the election?



I worry Black women will be among those hurt most by the policies your administration is proposing.



It’s sad to see… pic.twitter.com/5BXYRaMhrG — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) July 21, 2026

The Islamist communism El-Sayed and his DSA allies are pushing does not go over well with black voters.

Define equal work — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 21, 2026

He won't because his narrative falls apart.

Also, socialists believe the burger flipper at the local McDonald's should make the same as the plumber and the nurse.

A lot of people try to sanewash voter views on gender pay discrimination. I can assure you that, no, they are not relying upon subtle arguments about collider bias. They just have a completely wrong view of the world. The conservatives are right, here. https://t.co/kMMMoSVNyD — Nicholas Decker (@captgouda24) July 21, 2026

We are always right.

This guy is a complete idiot. https://t.co/F2Og6uOY5u — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 21, 2026

No, he's not. He knows exactly what he's doing.

Yes, it's total nonsense.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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