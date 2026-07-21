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Tipsheet

James Talarico Fought to Expose Kids to Inappropriate LGBTQ Books

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 5:30 PM
James Talarico Fought to Expose Kids to Inappropriate LGBTQ Books
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrats love to clutch pearls over the concept of "banned books." When they mention "banned books," of course, they omit a few important facts: first, the books they're worried about are not, in fact, banned. Libraries—including school libraries—curate their collections to support the curriculum and provide age- and content-appropriate material for readers. Oftentimes, this is done following the objection of parents or concerned community members.

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The reality is those books are all readily available at bookstores and on Amazon or in Dua Lipa's library, and there are only a few instances of truly banned books. In fact, it's the leftists who often ban books, citing "racism" for "To Kill a Mockingbird," or "white supremacy" for the works of Shakespeare. In many schools, Bibles are not only prohibited in the libraries, but educators and officials also object to students bringing and reading their own copies.

But we digress. What's really interesting in this debate is not that the Left lies about banned books. They lie all the time. What's really interesting is the passion and fervor with which Democrats fight to put and keep sexually explicit books in schools, where children as young as five can have access to them.

James Talarico is one of those Democrats.

"I've also gone toe-to-toe with the Republican extremists who are trying to defund our public schools with a private school voucher scam," Talarico began. "I have defended our students from bills that would ban books, that would whitewash our curriculum, that would go after our teachers and our librarians."

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Related:

CENSORSHIP DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS JAMES TALARICO

Excellent question.

The next post contains images of these books.

And remember, Democrat advisor Morris Katz wanted to put an image of his penis in a book about puberty aimed at children.

See? The books aren't banned. You can get them at Talarico's church.

Where's the lie?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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