James Talarico Fought to Expose Kids to Inappropriate LGBTQ Books

The Democrats love to clutch pearls over the concept of "banned books." When they mention "banned books," of course, they omit a few important facts: first, the books they're worried about are not, in fact, banned. Libraries—including school libraries—curate their collections to support the curriculum and provide age- and content-appropriate material for readers. Oftentimes, this is done following the objection of parents or concerned community members.

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The reality is those books are all readily available at bookstores and on Amazon or in Dua Lipa's library, and there are only a few instances of truly banned books. In fact, it's the leftists who often ban books, citing "racism" for "To Kill a Mockingbird," or "white supremacy" for the works of Shakespeare. In many schools, Bibles are not only prohibited in the libraries, but educators and officials also object to students bringing and reading their own copies.

But we digress. What's really interesting in this debate is not that the Left lies about banned books. They lie all the time. What's really interesting is the passion and fervor with which Democrats fight to put and keep sexually explicit books in schools, where children as young as five can have access to them.

James Talarico is one of those Democrats.

James Talarico brags about fighting against banning sexually explicit books in schools:



“I have defended our students from bills that would ban books…” pic.twitter.com/QDfHw2edJ1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

"I've also gone toe-to-toe with the Republican extremists who are trying to defund our public schools with a private school voucher scam," Talarico began. "I have defended our students from bills that would ban books, that would whitewash our curriculum, that would go after our teachers and our librarians."

What excites the Democrats the most about supplying your children pornography......??? — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 21, 2026

Excellent question.

The next post contains images of these books.

These are the books he wants in schools. Literally. pic.twitter.com/OnWHIw9pRw — Vicki Jones (@vj1145) July 21, 2026

And remember, Democrat advisor Morris Katz wanted to put an image of his penis in a book about puberty aimed at children.

See? The books aren't banned. You can get them at Talarico's church.

Double negatives are confusing.



Simpler to say that Talarico wants porn in Texas public school libraries. Because he actually DOES. https://t.co/we3tP76faf — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) July 21, 2026

Where's the lie?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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