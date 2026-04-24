A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids

The Left insists on putting wildly inappropriate books in elementary school classrooms and libraries. They pretend it's part of a "diverse" curriculum that teaches tolerance, but it's really a diseased attempt to indoctrinate kids into LGBTQ+ activism. There have been multiple times when a parent or official tries to read from these books at public meetings, only to be told it's "inappropriate" to do so.

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They don't see the cognitive dissonance in this position, of course, and they complain that removing these inappropriate books from the shelves are "bans" (they're not). But sometimes they're refreshingly honest, like in this story out of North Carolina.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Rodney Trice was called in to answer questions about the district's alleged violations of the state's Parents' Bill of Rights, and when he was asked about a book titled "Granddad's Pride," Trice defended the work, which has men in BDSM gear kissing.

DISGUSTING NC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT BUSTED…



He states that there’s “NOTHING WRONG” with Kindergarteners SEEING MEN IN BDSM LEATHER MAKING OUT…



Rodney Trice just DEFENDED the book, ‘Granddad’s Pride’…packed with 2 men in full BDSM gear kissing… pic.twitter.com/Lltu8apEQR — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 23, 2026

"I'm not sure what I'm looking at," Trice said when confronted with an image from the book.

"I don't understand what the ... I see a pride flag, I see community. I see two couples who appear to be in a loving relationship. They're not breaking any laws. They're not hurting anyone," Trice continued. "That's certainly something a child may see in their community."

🚨WHAT THE HELL?!!!!!!



A North Carolina SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT says he sees, "...NOTHING WRONG" with Kindergarteners reading a book depicting MEN IN BDSM LEATHER OUTFITS MAKING OUT.



"That's certainly something a child would see in their community..."



...SORRY, WHAT NOW?!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fJHaxK65HO — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 23, 2026

Really? Guys in full BDSM gear are just walking around North Carolina?

Here's the image that Trice has no problem with.

This is not appropriate for kids.

The superintendent in North Carolina saw nothing wrong. He saw two adults in a loving relationship. pic.twitter.com/36LtU7lghK — FlA Patty🇺🇸🌴🌞🪻🌺🌿 (@FloridaPattyR) April 24, 2026

The Orwellian language Trice used is terrifying.

IT'S JUST A NORMAL THING ANY CHILD MIGHT SEE IN.........their community! What community is that sir? Not my normal community. It may be in your perverted community. What utter hogwash. https://t.co/wDRqhJggvB — Janet (@jgsngbrd) April 23, 2026

Even in San Francisco, you don't see something like this every day.

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Things like this, make me wonder if we became more conservative or if liberals just lost their mind to the point of no return and we had to walk away. — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 23, 2026

The Left has gone so far Left it makes the rest of us seem even more conservative.

How would every previous generation of Americans, regardless of race, creed, or socioeconomic status have responded to such an individual in his position? https://t.co/93cT2906Bn — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 24, 2026

They would have been appalled, and rightly so.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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