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A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 11:00 AM
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids
AP Photo/Armando Franca

The Left insists on putting wildly inappropriate books in elementary school classrooms and libraries. They pretend it's part of a "diverse" curriculum that teaches tolerance, but it's really a diseased attempt to indoctrinate kids into LGBTQ+ activism. There have been multiple times when a parent or official tries to read from these books at public meetings, only to be told it's "inappropriate" to do so. 

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They don't see the cognitive dissonance in this position, of course, and they complain that removing these inappropriate books from the shelves are "bans" (they're not). But sometimes they're refreshingly honest, like in this story out of North Carolina.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Rodney Trice was called in to answer questions about the district's alleged violations of the state's Parents' Bill of Rights, and when he was asked about a book titled "Granddad's Pride," Trice defended the work, which has men in BDSM gear kissing.

"I'm not sure what I'm looking at," Trice said when confronted with an image from the book.

"I don't understand what the ... I see a pride flag, I see community. I see two couples who appear to be in a loving relationship. They're not breaking any laws. They're not hurting anyone," Trice continued. "That's certainly something a child may see in their community."

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Related:

EDUCATION NORTH CAROLINA PARENTAL RIGHTS WOKE LGBTQ+

Really? Guys in full BDSM gear are just walking around North Carolina?

Here's the image that Trice has no problem with.

This is not appropriate for kids.

The Orwellian language Trice used is terrifying.

Even in San Francisco, you don't see something like this every day.

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The Left has gone so far Left it makes the rest of us seem even more conservative.

They would have been appalled, and rightly so.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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