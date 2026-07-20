The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race

The Maine Democratic Party and its U.S. Senate primary are an absolute disaster. After getting Graham Platner on the ballot and failing to properly vet him, Democrats kicked Platner to the curb. Why? All the scandals meant that Platner was going to lose to Susan Collins.

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They didn't care about the Nazi tattoo, the Reddit posts, or the abuse and rape allegations against Platner. They only cared that he was going to lose. So, in a very undemocratic way, they pushed him out in favor of a new candidate. The possible replacements for Platner are, in a word, bad.

And now the RNC is trolling the Maine Democrats for the dumpster fire they've created, penning a letter that will be sent to DNC chair Ken Martin later this morning.

The RNC is sending a tongue-in-cheek letter to the DNC and Maine Democratic Party offering its election lawyers, trained observers, and integrity resources as Democrats scramble to replace their disgraced Senate primary winner Graham Platner.



The letter, obtained exclusively by… pic.twitter.com/vB48ooAmm8 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 20, 2026

Here's more:

The Republican National Committee is trolling the Democratic National Committee and the Maine Democratic Party with an offer to provide election lawyers, trained observers and other resources as Democrats scramble to replace disgraced Senate primary candidate Graham Platner. "So, in a spirit of generosity we hope will not go unnoticed, the RNC formally offers our election integrity resources and personnel to ensure a process worthy of Democrat voters’ confidence," read a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. "Mainers deserve a nomination that is fair, accessible, and free from disenfranchisement — and it never hurts to have professionals in the room." The tongue-in-cheek letter is expected to be sent Monday morning from the RNC to DNC chair Ken Martin and Maine Democratic Party Chair Charles Dingman, the RNC election integrity unit told Fox News Digital.

Fox News is reporting that the letter reads, in part, "The RNC has a deep bench of experienced election attorneys, trained observers, a dedicated State Election Integrity Director, and nationwide election integrity resources — all standing by to assist with convention procedures, delegate credentialing, ballot-counting transparency, and election law compliance. We built this operation to protect elections from exactly this kind of chaos. We simply never expected the loudest cries for help to come from inside your own house. As our friends on the Left never tire of reminding us, 'democracy dies in darkness.' We are offering to turn on the lights." On proxy voting being banned at the convention, the RNC writes: "We further understand that proxy voting will not be permitted. I'm pleased to hear your party discover, at last, the merits of in-person voting — and to learn that when the stakes are highest for Democrats, you too… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 20, 2026

The letter also takes a shot at the DNC's financial situation The letter closes with a financial dig: "We also know that this convention comes at a difficult time financially for you, with the DNC $18 million in debt. Finding the resources necessary to run a nominating convention must be tough."



The Maine Senate seat could help determine… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 20, 2026

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"The Maine Senate seat could help determine the next majority this November," the post concludes.









Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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