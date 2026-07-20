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Tipsheet

The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 7:30 AM
The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Maine Democratic Party and its U.S. Senate primary are an absolute disaster. After getting Graham Platner on the ballot and failing to properly vet him, Democrats kicked Platner to the curb. Why? All the scandals meant that Platner was going to lose to Susan Collins.

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They didn't care about the Nazi tattoo, the Reddit posts, or the abuse and rape allegations against Platner. They only cared that he was going to lose. So, in a very undemocratic way, they pushed him out in favor of a new candidate. The possible replacements for Platner are, in a word, bad.

And now the RNC is trolling the Maine Democrats for the dumpster fire they've created, penning a letter that will be sent to DNC chair Ken Martin later this morning.

Here's more:

The Republican National Committee is trolling the Democratic National Committee and the Maine Democratic Party with an offer to provide election lawyers, trained observers and other resources as Democrats scramble to replace disgraced Senate primary candidate Graham Platner.

"So, in a spirit of generosity we hope will not go unnoticed, the RNC formally offers our election integrity resources and personnel to ensure a process worthy of Democrat voters’ confidence," read a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. "Mainers deserve a nomination that is fair, accessible, and free from disenfranchisement — and it never hurts to have professionals in the room."

The tongue-in-cheek letter is expected to be sent Monday morning from the RNC to DNC chair Ken Martin and Maine Democratic Party Chair Charles Dingman, the RNC election integrity unit told Fox News Digital.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MAINE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE
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"The Maine Senate seat could help determine the next majority this November," the post concludes.



Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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