Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap

Yesterday, Spain won the World Cup final in the final minutes of extra time, beating Argentina 1-0 after a World Cup run in which Spain allowed only one goal in all its matches. President Trump, along with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, was in attendance as all three nations hosted matches over the last several weeks of the tournament.

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International soccer fans fell in love with America, and the matches held here were all a smashing success, despite Canada's best efforts to smoke out yesterday's final, which took place in New Jersey.

But there's one person who is trying to take credit for the success of the World Cup, and it was someone who didn't even bother appearing on stage for the awards ceremony.

That's NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Over the past month, New York City has welcomed the world.



From neighborhood watch parties to the stadium, we’ve celebrated the communities that make our city the global capital of the beautiful game.



Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up… pic.twitter.com/If4fys5fwV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2026

"Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up every step of the way," he wrote on X.

His biggest contribution to this match was trying to apply his commie economic principles to World Cup tickets. That's it.

When there’s a statewide emergency, you can always count on your socialist mayor to attend the World Cup, while your city is flooding. pic.twitter.com/tM8k3jfDp9 — Ben (@BenHanan_) July 19, 2026

When Texas had severe weather, the Left attacked Ted Cruz, a Senator, for taking a trip even though Senators don't deal with local emergencies like severe weather. Funny how Mamdani is above such criticisms.

"New York City...the global capital located in New Jersey?" pic.twitter.com/KQxexCnMCn — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) July 20, 2026

Yeah.

He's not the mayor of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Does Gracie Mansion not have a map?

You can tell that Zohran was absolutely seething that Trump got to be on stage today and not him 😂 https://t.co/BRweom7O13 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 19, 2026

It's kind of funny to think this made Mamdani mad.

What a World Cup guys. Heres a picture of me. https://t.co/ptV5jP45hR — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 19, 2026

Reminds us a lot of Obama, who was also the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

While the city is flooding, Zohran Mamdani is watching the World Cup.



That ticket is worth tens of thousands of dollars. https://t.co/UXDfrtcOqJ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 19, 2026

But he's (D)ifferent. The socialists always get special privileges, including expensive tickets to sporting events, galas, and award shows that the hoi polloi are not allowed to have.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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