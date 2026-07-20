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Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 4:15 PM
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Yesterday, Spain won the World Cup final in the final minutes of extra time, beating Argentina 1-0 after a World Cup run in which Spain allowed only one goal in all its matches. President Trump, along with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, was in attendance as all three nations hosted matches over the last several weeks of the tournament.

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International soccer fans fell in love with America, and the matches held here were all a smashing success, despite Canada's best efforts to smoke out yesterday's final, which took place in New Jersey.

But there's one person who is trying to take credit for the success of the World Cup, and it was someone who didn't even bother appearing on stage for the awards ceremony.

That's NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up every step of the way," he wrote on X.

His biggest contribution to this match was trying to apply his commie economic principles to World Cup tickets. That's it.

When Texas had severe weather, the Left attacked Ted Cruz, a Senator, for taking a trip even though Senators don't deal with local emergencies like severe weather. Funny how Mamdani is above such criticisms.

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ARGENTINA NEW JERSEY SPAIN WORLD CUP ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Yeah.

He's not the mayor of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Does Gracie Mansion not have a map?

It's kind of funny to think this made Mamdani mad.

Reminds us a lot of Obama, who was also the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

But he's (D)ifferent. The socialists always get special privileges, including expensive tickets to sporting events, galas, and award shows that the hoi polloi are not allowed to have.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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