Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech
Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words
It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY Show
It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY...
Thom Tillis Tells Todd Blanche What He Must Do to Earn His Support for AG
Thom Tillis Tells Todd Blanche What He Must Do to Earn His Support...
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported
We Might Have Found the Source for the Diarrhea Lettuce Outbreak. Yes, Taco Bell Is Involved.
We Might Have Found the Source for the Diarrhea Lettuce Outbreak. Yes, Taco...
ACLJ Sues the FBI to Expose Its Lies and Spying on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles
ACLJ Sues the FBI to Expose Its Lies and Spying on Kash Patel...
Randi Weingarten's AFT Speech Shows She's Really Come Unglued
Randi Weingarten's AFT Speech Shows She's Really Come Unglued
Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working
Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working
America Is in Trouble and Running Out of Time
America Is in Trouble and Running Out of Time
Radical-Chic Immigration Beliefs Cost an American Woman Her Life
Radical-Chic Immigration Beliefs Cost an American Woman Her Life
A Second Chance for American Health—and American Farmers
A Second Chance for American Health—and American Farmers
The Billionaires Who Built Platner
The Billionaires Who Built Platner
In Defense of Data Centers
In Defense of Data Centers
Tipsheet

Stars of The Odyssey Just Embarrassed Themselves With This Latest Promo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 7:30 AM
Stars of The Odyssey Just Embarrassed Themselves With This Latest Promo
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Christopher Nolan's Greek-free adaptation of Homer's Greek epic, 'The Odyssey,' hits theaters today. Promotions for this film are everywhere, including in banner ads on our apps. But the film has met with controversy and criticism over the casting choices, the adaptation, and first looks at some of the film.

Advertisement

Now some of the stars made up a rap to promote the film, and it's just as bad as you'd think.

Yikes.

We hope they were paid well for this.

We were hoping to forget that.

Yes, they were.

This may be the final nail in the coffin for those who were on the fence about seeing it.

Recommended

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ENTERTAINMENT GREECE HOLLYWOOD MOVIES MUSIC

It'll all be over soon, thankfully.

Some are saying it's how the Greeks would have recited 'The Odyssey' when it was written, which would be the closest this film got to Greek representation.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words Matt Vespa
President Trump Reveals What We All Suspected About the 2020 Election in Primetime Address Matt Vespa
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Declassifies Election Documents: Here's What We Know So Far Cameron Arcand
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
Advertisement