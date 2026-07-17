Stars of The Odyssey Just Embarrassed Themselves With This Latest Promo

Christopher Nolan's Greek-free adaptation of Homer's Greek epic, 'The Odyssey,' hits theaters today. Promotions for this film are everywhere, including in banner ads on our apps. But the film has met with controversy and criticism over the casting choices, the adaptation, and first looks at some of the film.

Advertisement

Now some of the stars made up a rap to promote the film, and it's just as bad as you'd think.

They made a rap to promote The Odyssey (2026)



Yes this is real

Yes it is horrendouspic.twitter.com/4ewfIP7p6V — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) July 16, 2026

Yikes.

We hope they were paid well for this.

If I had had interest in watching this movie, which I did not, I would no longer. This is “celebrities singing Imagine on Zoom” levels of bad. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) July 16, 2026

We were hoping to forget that.

Remember when this didn’t exist? Yeah, those were good times. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@CasuallyGreg) July 16, 2026

Yes, they were.

Guys, stop. I've already decided not to see it. https://t.co/qVVVCIHsO5 — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) July 16, 2026

This may be the final nail in the coffin for those who were on the fence about seeing it.

Everything I've heard about this Odyssey movie has been against my will. https://t.co/31Nyran2SU — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) July 16, 2026

It'll all be over soon, thankfully.

Nothing says GREEK MYTHOLOGY like a CRINGE rap song by entitled pretenders!! pic.twitter.com/x5k38s93Nn — The Crimson Cripple (@lallen9796101) July 16, 2026

Some are saying it's how the Greeks would have recited 'The Odyssey' when it was written, which would be the closest this film got to Greek representation.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.