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Tipsheet

CBS News' 'Fact-Checks' of Trump's Address Ignore the Facts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 6:30 PM
CBS News' 'Fact-Checks' of Trump's Address Ignore the Facts
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Yesterday, President Trump told the nation that China has seriously compromised American election data, and that the voter files of some 220 million Americans have been meddled with by Chinese intelligence services.

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Back in 2018, the CIA warned that China would 'leverage all domestic and foreign elements' to oppose President Trump, and the following year, China's approach was to undermine domestic confidence during the first Trump administration. The Chinese government specifically targeted anti-Trump reporters and reportedly paid them large sums of money to produce negative stories about the President.

Before his speech, Democrats were already panicking, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling networks they had a moral obligation not to air the President's address

President Trump also announced that pages and pages of documents were declassified and made those things available online. As our Cameron Arcand covered here, there is some pretty hard evidence to back up the claims made by the President.

But now CBS is getting absolutely bodied for their pathetic 'fact-checks' of the President's address.

"Some of the newly released documents are tied to a company that largely isn't used in the United States, and experts say voting machines are subject to intense controls," CBS wrote.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS CHINA DONALD TRUMP

so

Sums it up perfectly.

President Trump also advocated for the SAVE America Act, calling mail-in ballots 'inherently corrupt.'

CBS added, "There is no evidence of widespread mail-in ballot fraud or corruption in states where no-excuse absentee or universal vote-by-mail is offered. The Brookings Institute found an “average total mail voting fraud percentage across the 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 general elections of only 0.000043%, or about four cases of mail voting fraud out of every 10 million mail votes."

But even The New York Times reported issues with errors and fraud in absentee voting.

Is The New York Times lying, too, CBS?

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They even got blasted by the Rapid Response 47 X account.

Here's what they wrote:

FACT: The bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform warned that voting by mail is “likely to increase the risks of fraud and of contested elections,” that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud,” and that “vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail.”

FACT: A 2012 New York Times investigation revealed that “votes cast by mail are less likely to be counted, more likely to be compromised and more likely to be contested than those cast in a voting booth.”

FACT: In 2024, the House Republican Policy Committee found that mass mail-in voting “increases opportunities for error in fraud in states that do not maintain clean voter rolls” and “brings about an inherent set of risks that jeopardize the integrity of American elections and create absurdities that dampen faith in our electoral system.”

FACT: The MIT Election Data + Science Lab argued “[E]ven many scholars who argue that fraud is generally rare agree that fraud with [voting by mail] voting seems to be more frequent than with in-person voting.”

FACT: A 2023 Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll found that 21% of mail-in-voters admitted to at least one form of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

FACT: A 2020 report by the Heritage Foundation described widespread absentee and early voting as “vulnerable to being misdirected, stolen, forged, and altered,” with voters susceptible to intimidation, unlawful assistance, or pressure from campaigns and activists.

FACT: In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, citing absentee ballot fraud in an Indiana primary, affirmed that “not only is the risk of voter fraud real but that it could affect the outcome of a close election.”

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CBS also said President Trump's claims that China compromised voter information was 'misleading.'

"It’s not clear how China accessed the data nor what they did with it once they obtained it.

It's clear who CBS favors, and it's not the American people.

We truly do.

Oh, and here's over 20 minutes of Democrats warning our elections are 'easily hackable' and connected to the Internet.

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We notice CBS hasn't run any fact checks on this.

That must be (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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