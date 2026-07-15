Here's What Could Be Part of the 'Really Big News' Trump Will Drop Tomorrow Night

President Donald Trump is slated to give a primetime address Thursday night. Things are being kept close to the vest, but some election integrity material will be disclosed. This week, the president only described his televised address as “really big news.”

Advertisement

President Trump teases his Thursday night address:



"It's really, big news. It's really, REALLY BIG news"



"It doesn't get bigger." 👀 pic.twitter.com/64A2sjm0Z7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2026

Now, some things are leaking: some of the speech will center on Beijing’s meddling in our elections. As for whether this will be actually mentioned, the White House isn’t saying much (via CBS News):

BREAKING via @CBSNews: Part of Trump's speech Thursday night will touch on previously unreported Chinese meddling in U.S. elections, sources told me. Some evidence shows Beijing compromised U.S. voter data -- and evidence the CIA knew about the action and didn't share that… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 15, 2026

Part of President Trump's speech Thursday night is expected to touch on previously unreported alleged Chinese meddling in U.S. elections, according to sources familiar with the matter. One component: Allegations that Beijing compromised U.S. voter data and evidence the CIA knew about the action and didn't share that information with Mr. Trump during his first term. The audience for the primetime speech is expected to include members of the president's cabinet. Among those invited are the heads of CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Department of Homeland Security, as well as other agencies and staff. Some cabinet members will not be there due to scheduling conflicts. Asked for comment on the contents of the president's address, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in."

We’ll find out tomorrow night. Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.