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Tipsheet

Possible Maine Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Just Called to 'Get Rid' of People Who Support ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 6:30 PM
Possible Maine Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Just Called to 'Get Rid' of People Who Support ICE
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

With Maine Democrats poised to make an announcement of who they've picked, in a very undemocratic fashion, to replace Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race, one of the names being floated is Troy Jackson.

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Turns out Jackson is just as radical and problematic as Graham Platner. Jackson reportedly threw a water bottle during an argument with a female staffer, and it struck the staffer. Jackson denies those claims, of course, but given the proclivities of Democratic men abusing women, it wouldn't surprise us if it were true.

He's also inciting violence against ICE agents and the people who support ICE, which allegedly led to an attack on a Maine media outlet, who said their reporter's tires were slashed.

"Here we go. We're going to do something to get rid of ICE, we're going to do something to get rid of the people who that support them," Jackson said, "because in no world should we have to live in where you get up tomorrow and go to work and you're murdered."

Countless Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens, or killed by illegals with CDLs they shouldn't have had.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN GRAHAM PLATNER

Incredible.

Remember when Elon Musk did this and he was basically Adolf?

Commies and socialists always have to eliminate or imprison their political opposition.

They sure did.

Yup. That it is.

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It is disqualifying.

And unlike the fake genocide they make up to smear Israel, they mean this.

77 million Americans voted for President Trump, who promised to deport illegal aliens and enforce our immigration laws. Tens of millions of Americans support ICE. Does that mean Jackson, the Democrats, and their supporters are going to get rid of all of us?

Good luck.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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