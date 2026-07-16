Possible Maine Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Just Called to 'Get Rid' of People Who Support ICE

With Maine Democrats poised to make an announcement of who they've picked, in a very undemocratic fashion, to replace Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race, one of the names being floated is Troy Jackson.

Advertisement

Turns out Jackson is just as radical and problematic as Graham Platner. Jackson reportedly threw a water bottle during an argument with a female staffer, and it struck the staffer. Jackson denies those claims, of course, but given the proclivities of Democratic men abusing women, it wouldn't surprise us if it were true.

He's also inciting violence against ICE agents and the people who support ICE, which allegedly led to an attack on a Maine media outlet, who said their reporter's tires were slashed.

Troy Jackson tells a huge crowd of protestors to "get rid of" people who support ICE.



Shortly after, our reporter had his tires slashed. pic.twitter.com/vpKdCRT0fp — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 15, 2026

"Here we go. We're going to do something to get rid of ICE, we're going to do something to get rid of the people who that support them," Jackson said, "because in no world should we have to live in where you get up tomorrow and go to work and you're murdered."

Countless Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens, or killed by illegals with CDLs they shouldn't have had.

Incredible.

Democrats? Supporting violent homosexual nazis?

Perish the thought. pic.twitter.com/ifPnfUwrKv — C I D E R (@CiderHype) July 15, 2026

Remember when Elon Musk did this and he was basically Adolf?

@TroyJackson207 , are you advocating for genocide? Or are you recommending a "trail of tears" type scenario?? Please Troy, don't just make empty campaign promises and "sound clips" to earn votes...tell me specifically what you plan to do to get rid of HALF of Maine's population?? — Wessels for Maine 🇺🇸 (@Robert_Wessels) July 15, 2026

Commies and socialists always have to eliminate or imprison their political opposition.

Hey, didn't the Nazis want to 'get rid of' people they disagreed with?

Is @TroyJackson207 the @grahamformaine 2.0 Nazi? https://t.co/NHx6VnB5MS — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 15, 2026

They sure did.

Democrats impeached Trump for saying far, far less than this. This is a clear incitement to insurrection. https://t.co/4SPsLZiOmW — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) July 15, 2026

Yup. That it is.

This should immediately disqualify @TroyJackson207 from the Senate race https://t.co/BBOTzpfLUV — Graham Pollard (@GrahamMaineWire) July 15, 2026

Advertisement

It is disqualifying.

Jesus God, did US Senate hopeful Troy Jackson just call for genocide? "Get rid of" the people who support ICE. https://t.co/KS7dIRMoZl — JohnFGately (@johnfgately) July 15, 2026

And unlike the fake genocide they make up to smear Israel, they mean this.

Democrats have never once taken to the streets to protest in favor of an American murdered by an illegal alien, they don't even mention their names. But illegal aliens who try to harm federal agents, them they'll cheer. Go to hell. https://t.co/rfAZDPcn49 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 15, 2026

77 million Americans voted for President Trump, who promised to deport illegal aliens and enforce our immigration laws. Tens of millions of Americans support ICE. Does that mean Jackson, the Democrats, and their supporters are going to get rid of all of us?

Good luck.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.