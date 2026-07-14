While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept Any Insurance

Rules for thee, but not for me.

That's the honest slogan of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). As we've pointed out, while the DSA rails against private property, they — or their families — all own expensive houses in nice neighborhoods. They hate the wealthy, but most of them are trust fund nepo babies, like Zohran Mamdani and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. They want to fight climate change, but fly private jets, as Bernie Sanders does, and who can forget AOC wearing that 'Tax the Rich' dress to the Met Gala, where tickets cost $100,000?

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In Michigan, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is running on a platform of getting Medicare for All passed. The socialists paint this as an issue of fairness, but it's not. It's about control. They want to have power over our medical decisions, so they can force us to comply with their political agenda at the threat of withholding lifesaving care from us. If you don't believe they'd do that, remember how many Leftists were clamoring to deny treatment to the unvaccinated during COVID, and the countless stories about healthcare providers saying they'd inflict pain on or deny care to conservative patients.

That's why it's very interesting that El-Sayed's wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, refuses to accept any insurance. Instead, she makes patients pay out of pocket for her services.

BREAKING: According to Washington Free Beacon, Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who supports universal health care that would cover every American “from cradle to grave,” has a wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, who does not accept Medicare or other insurance… pic.twitter.com/vSYCktehBg — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 13, 2026

Jukaku works in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Abdul El-Sayed supports a single-payer, “Medicare for All” healthcare system that would cover every American “from cradle to grave.” His wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, doesn’t accept Medicare or any other insurance. She also appears to have scrubbed a portion of the “Frequently… pic.twitter.com/PjmEvsarXu — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 13, 2026

Here's more:

Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed supports universal health care through a single-payer "Medicare for All" system that would cover every American "from cradle to grave." His wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, does not take Medicare or any other insurance plan, forcing her patients to pay out of pocket for the services they receive. She also appears to have scrubbed a portion of the "Frequently Asked Questions" page on her website making clear that she does not accept insurance. Jukaku, who has a medical degree from Columbia University and a masters from the University of Oxford, worked as co-chief of psychiatry at University of Michigan Health—which does accept Medicare—before starting her own Ann Arbor, Mich.-based practice, Mind Work Psychiatry, in 2024. The following March, Jukaku opted out of Medicare, records show, meaning she cannot bill the program and requires Medicare patients to pay out of pocket. The same goes for patients with private insurance plans, though they can often submit bills to their providers and recoup some of the costs.

University of Michigan Health accepted Medicare. When Jukaku left, she opted out of her private practice from the program and can't bill Medicare until at least 2027.

Jukaku worked as co-chief of psychiatry at University of Michigan Health—which does accept Medicare—before starting her own Ann Arbor-based practice, Mind Work Psychiatry, in 2024.



The following March, Jukaku opted out of Medicare, records show, meaning she can’t bill the… pic.twitter.com/4RqTlKksdz — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 13, 2026

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Patients who have private insurance plans that include out-of-network coverage can submit their bills to the insurance company for reimbursement, but only after meeting costly deductibles.

The same goes for patients with private insurance plans, though those lucky enough to have employer-provided plans that cover out-of-network doctors can submit bills to their insurers and recoup some of the costs, usually after meeting steep deductibles. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 13, 2026

El-Sayed himself has said that "your healthcare shouldn’t depend on who signs your paycheck” and that “we can and must guarantee healthcare from cradle to grave.”

Except for his wife. She's (D)ifferent.

The Free Beacon also notes that it appears Jukaku has removed the insurance question from her page.

A Google preview of the section shows the question, “Do you accept my insurance? No.” But it’s no longer on Jukaku’s FAQ page, indicating that she has removed it. pic.twitter.com/V0QNo30zRi — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 13, 2026

Gee, we wonder why.

We're sure that those with connections to the DSA, like Jukaku, or those with the means to bribe officials will get exemptions from the socialists' Medicare for All program. For the rest of us? We get to experience run-down facilities, long waits, and euthanasia instead of healthcare.

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