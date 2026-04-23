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Tipsheet

Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds Tony Evers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 2:45 PM
Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds Tony Evers
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Sara Rodriguez, Wisconsin's current Lt. Governor, really wants to replace Tony Evers in the state's top job. She was so eager that she dropped her campaign announcement on July 17 of last year, only to have the Democrats push back Evers' retirement announcement a week to spite a Milwaukee-area conservative talk show host, Dan O'Donnell, who scooped the story.

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There's no love loss between Rodriguez and Evers, it seems. Evers' team was mad at Rodriguez for the campaign announcement.

Back in January, Evers threw Rodriguez and her anti-ICE plan under the bus, admitting it was too radical even for him.

And when Evers gave his final State of the State address in February, he didn't mention Rodriguez, or his former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is also running for governor. Nor did he mention Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is also seeking reelection to that office.

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It's this bad blood that's spilling over into Rodriguez's campaign, as she's citing difficulties with the Evers administration as grounds for her plans to craft a state budget behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny.

Evers used his veto powers to take the last state budget and codify 400 years of property tax increases to fund public schools.

Evers team fired back at Rodrigeuz's plan, noting that "being a legislator is not the same as being the governor of a the state."

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They clearly hate one another.

Rodriguez said she'll be ready "on day one" to deliver a state budget that "reflects our values."

This writer can guarantee you that nothing in Rodriguez's budget will reflect her values, or the millions of Wisconsinites who gave President Trump Wisconsin's electoral votes in 2024.

Rodriguez's fellow Democratic opponent, Kelda Roys, is attacking the plan, too.

"Sunshine is the best disinfectant," Roys wrote on X.

As did Democrat Joel Brennan.

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Make no mistake, Brennan, Roys, and the other Democrats are just as radical as Rodriguez. They just don't hide their Leftist radicalism.

Tom Tiffany, the Republican frontrunner for Governor, also blasted Rodriguez's plan, telling Wisconsin voters they deserve transparency.

"Listening sessions will be held across Wisconsin during the budget process. I won’t govern in secrecy," Tiffany wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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