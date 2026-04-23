Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds Tony Evers

Sara Rodriguez, Wisconsin's current Lt. Governor, really wants to replace Tony Evers in the state's top job. She was so eager that she dropped her campaign announcement on July 17 of last year, only to have the Democrats push back Evers' retirement announcement a week to spite a Milwaukee-area conservative talk show host, Dan O'Donnell, who scooped the story.

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There's no love loss between Rodriguez and Evers, it seems. Evers' team was mad at Rodriguez for the campaign announcement.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and his staff are absolutely livid at Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez for admitting that she got a heads up that he was going to retire and then jumping the gun in posting her "I'm running" video. We discuss in about 25 minutes on "The Dan O'Donnell Show" — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 28, 2025

Back in January, Evers threw Rodriguez and her anti-ICE plan under the bus, admitting it was too radical even for him.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is a pro-illegal, anti-ICE leftist. That's why it is so surprising that his own lieutenant governor's anti-ICE plan is too radical even for him! pic.twitter.com/kVGbNN14U5 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 14, 2026

And when Evers gave his final State of the State address in February, he didn't mention Rodriguez, or his former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is also running for governor. Nor did he mention Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is also seeking reelection to that office.

The funniest thing about Governor Evers' final State of the State was whis pointed refusal to boost the three people from his administration running for statewide office: His two lieutenant governors Sara Rodriguez and Mandela Barnes and AG Josh Kaul. He clearly hates all three. pic.twitter.com/Bk03Y4C01i — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 18, 2026

It's this bad blood that's spilling over into Rodriguez's campaign, as she's citing difficulties with the Evers administration as grounds for her plans to craft a state budget behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny.

New: Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez says she'd craft the next state budget "behind a curtain" if elected gov to avoid "a circular firing squad" and that she felt "challenged with the level of communication" from Gov. Evers' office during her time in the Assemblyhttps://t.co/ntx6cBJyzj — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 22, 2026

Evers used his veto powers to take the last state budget and codify 400 years of property tax increases to fund public schools.

"I will say that I have committed to having a budget done before I swear in, and we are going to do this, we are going to do our negotiations behind a curtain so that we are not doing a circular firing squad within the Democratic Party," Rodriguez told supporters last week — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 22, 2026

Evers team fired back at Rodrigeuz's plan, noting that "being a legislator is not the same as being the governor of a the state."

A spokesperson for Evers said while they can't speak to how familiar Rodriguez is with the governor's budget process, "Being a legislator is not the same as being the governor of the state" — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 22, 2026

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They clearly hate one another.

Rodriguez said she'll be ready "on day one" to deliver a state budget that "reflects our values."

When asked about the comments, Rodriguez said, "My commitment is simple: be ready on Day One as governor to deliver a state budget that reflects our values and priorities. From affordable health care and housing to investments in public schools and lowering costs for… — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 22, 2026

This writer can guarantee you that nothing in Rodriguez's budget will reflect her values, or the millions of Wisconsinites who gave President Trump Wisconsin's electoral votes in 2024.

Rodriguez's fellow Democratic opponent, Kelda Roys, is attacking the plan, too.

"Sunshine is the best disinfectant," Roys wrote on X.

Latest reminder to everyone that sunshine is the best disinfectant.



Backroom deals are NOT the way to deliver progress for Wisconsinites. Democracy delivers best when it’s transparent and inclusive of everyone in the state.



That’s how we deliver transformative change. https://t.co/kttzN1RC7u — Kelda Roys (@keldahelenroys) April 22, 2026

As did Democrat Joel Brennan.

I helped build two budgets with Governor Evers, and I can tell you, it's one of the hardest and most important things a governor does. You're balancing the demands of every state agency and every community across the state, all while the clock is ticking and people are counting… https://t.co/5tgW5KaGPp — Joel Brennan (@joeltbrennan) April 22, 2026

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Make no mistake, Brennan, Roys, and the other Democrats are just as radical as Rodriguez. They just don't hide their Leftist radicalism.

Tom Tiffany, the Republican frontrunner for Governor, also blasted Rodriguez's plan, telling Wisconsin voters they deserve transparency.

🚨Dem gov candidate @saraforwi said she will negotiate her budget “behind a curtain” because moderate Democrats will struggle with her ideas.



You deserve transparency.



Listening sessions will be held across Wisconsin during the budget process. I won’t govern in secrecy. https://t.co/ThNi15yxub — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 22, 2026

"Listening sessions will be held across Wisconsin during the budget process. I won’t govern in secrecy," Tiffany wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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