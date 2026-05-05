Illegal Alien 'Dreamer' Murdered Two Innocent Women on Long Island

The Democratic Party's open borders policies have had dangerous consequences for America. Those consequences are not just economic, but they're also deadly. So deadly, in fact, that we have a group dedicated to helping families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien crime: Angel Families.

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In Long Island, the Democrats let in a man who ended up brutally killing two women. That man, Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, is from El Salvador. He entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor in 2016 under the Obama administration.

This illegal alien gutted his roommate to death — then went to work at Wendy's and brutally murdered his coworker, an innocent mother of three.



Democrats let this sick freak into our country, then New York's "sanctuary" policies protected him.



More blood on Democrats' hands. pic.twitter.com/bc8lxyUFtV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 4, 2026

Here's more:

An illegal migrant on Long Island fatally butchered a beloved mom of three and another woman in separate savage attacks — before calling cops and calmly confessing he “killed somebody,’’ police said. Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, 22, of El Salvador — who entered the US as an unaccompanied 12-year-old in 2016 — knifed a 42-year-old coworker and mom to death at an Island Park Wendy’s around 12:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said. The victim, identified by CBS-TV News as Ana Maria de Aguila Cordova, a mother of three from Long Beach, was taking out the trash when she was ambushed. “I can’t stop crying,’’ a weeping female Wendy’s coworker told The Post on Sunday, pointing to the blood-stained spot on the sidewalk outside the fast-food restaurant where the hardworking mother was killed. Three hours earlier, around 9 p.m. Thursday, Rivera had hacked his 32-year-old roommate to death at their Valley Stream apartment, according to Nassau County police. The tragic woman was identified by cops as Eddy Raquel Hernandez Castillo.

Two more women are dead, and more children are motherless, thanks to the Democrats.

But.. he is just a dreamer....🙄 — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) May 4, 2026

A "dreamer" who stole the dreams of two women and destroyed their families.

This is what happens with open borders



It’s time to take an immigration break https://t.co/9TY3Gn1zKI — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 5, 2026

Ramp up deportations. Close the borders. End this insanity.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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