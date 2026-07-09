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Tipsheet

A NYC Museum Sent Its Teddy Roosevelt Statue to North Dakota, but Is Still Making Woke Demands

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 2:30 PM
A NYC Museum Sent Its Teddy Roosevelt Statue to North Dakota, but Is Still Making Woke Demands
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

As part of the Left's push to erase American history, multiple statues were removed from public spaces and museums. They did this because they accused the figures of being racist, slave owners, and white supremacists. In Virginia, a massive statue of Robert E. Lee was taken down and melted.

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The American Museum of Natural History in New York City removed its statue of Teddy Roosevelt, the National Park Service's greatest champion. That statue was sent to North Dakota, where it will live in the Badlands. 

Despite that, the American Museum of Natural History is demanding that the statue come with a 'trigger warning.'

Here's more:

A beloved statue of former US President Theodore Roosevelt that was removed from the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History has been banished to the North Dakota Badlands.

However, New York City’s woke overclass still demands control over how it is to be presented, even though it is no longer in the state.

The statue was removed in 2020 at the height of the George Floyd riots, when it was branded racist due to its of its depiction of Roosevelt on horseback accompanied by an American Indian and African man on foot.

Race activists blasted the statue’s “hierarchical” composition with Roosevelt as the towering, central figure between two non-white companions, completely missing the sculptor’s original intent.

Now, as part of a long-term loan agreement with the newly-opened Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, ND, the statue’s new home is required to “establish an Advisory Council composed of representatives of the Indigenous Tribal and Black communities” in order to “guide the recontextualization of the statue,” a representative for the New York City Parks Department confirmed to The Post.

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Related:

HISTORY NEW YORK NORTH DAKOTA VIRGINIA WOKE

They're insane.

But the Left has to destroy our history, because that supports their belief that white Americans have no culture.

Yes, he was.

This is also part of it.

Progressives always, invariably, end up eating their own.

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North Dakota should tell NYC to go pound sand. They removed the statue and, with it, any right to dictate how it's displayed.

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