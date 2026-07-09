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Tipsheet

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Says This Is Needed to 'Tackle White Supremacy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 1:45 PM
Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Says This Is Needed to 'Tackle White Supremacy'
AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

The Democratic Party has pushed for slavery reparations for years. They demand that people who never owned slaves give millions of dollars to people who never were slaves, and they call it fairness and equity. What it really is is a massive wealth transfer from a group they hate — white Americans — to the minority groups they like.

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In San Francisco, $5 million per person in cash reparations isn't enough. Leftists issued a laundry list of other demands including debt forgiveness, 250 years of tax abatement, income subsidies, Black banks, a Black land and building acquisition trust, city-paid Black condo fees, and Black-run community centers.

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, who is running for Congress in Colorado, said we need reparations to 'tackle white supremacy' and 'quantify racism.'

"One of the things that brought me into starting my PhD program was finally coming to the realization that we were never going to be able to tackle white supremacy in the way that we need to without reparations," Kiros said. "There is no way to truly heal and to progress and move on from acts of such cruel systemic violence against an entire group of people without at the very least acknowledgment of it in a meaningful way."

That's (D)ifferent.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

White supremacy isn't a thing.

We'd love to see Kiros answer that question.

This is it. It's all about punishing the groups socialists don't like and taking wealth from us.

Yes. And we need to keep this in mind.

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