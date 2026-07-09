Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Says This Is Needed to 'Tackle White Supremacy'

The Democratic Party has pushed for slavery reparations for years. They demand that people who never owned slaves give millions of dollars to people who never were slaves, and they call it fairness and equity. What it really is is a massive wealth transfer from a group they hate — white Americans — to the minority groups they like.

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In San Francisco, $5 million per person in cash reparations isn't enough. Leftists issued a laundry list of other demands including debt forgiveness, 250 years of tax abatement, income subsidies, Black banks, a Black land and building acquisition trust, city-paid Black condo fees, and Black-run community centers.

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, who is running for Congress in Colorado, said we need reparations to 'tackle white supremacy' and 'quantify racism.'

Ethiopian-born Democrat socialist candidate Melat Kiros: "We were never going to be able to tackle white supremacy in the way we need to without reparations. Our ability to quantify racism is so critical and we've been missing that." pic.twitter.com/HC48n5HTCF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 8, 2026

"One of the things that brought me into starting my PhD program was finally coming to the realization that we were never going to be able to tackle white supremacy in the way that we need to without reparations," Kiros said. "There is no way to truly heal and to progress and move on from acts of such cruel systemic violence against an entire group of people without at the very least acknowledgment of it in a meaningful way."

She should ask for reparations from the Ethiopian government, since Ethiopia didnt abolish slavery until 1942



But she will go on about "White Supremacy" in a country that never enslaved her entire bloodline



Calvin Coolidge keeps getting proven right pic.twitter.com/yQ57jRMuzC — NGM Network (@NGMNews) July 8, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Communists do not care about black people, and they certainly do not think that white supremacy is a thing. What they believe in is having control over the private sector and getting hold of our money, FOR THEMSELVES. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) July 8, 2026

White supremacy isn't a thing.

Communists do not care about black people, and they certainly do not think that white supremacy is a thing. What they believe in is having control over the private sector and getting hold of our money, FOR THEMSELVES. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) July 8, 2026

We'd love to see Kiros answer that question.

The socialism is just ideological window dressing for ethnic resentment and wealth extraction https://t.co/DnvU9WEcXk — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 8, 2026

This is it. It's all about punishing the groups socialists don't like and taking wealth from us.

Importing third world foreigners whose explicit goal is to bankrupt white people for the crime of being white is the kind of stuff our Founders would’ve listed as a grievance in the Declaration https://t.co/0osSKnahqW — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) July 8, 2026

Yes. And we need to keep this in mind.

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