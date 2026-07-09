A DoorDash Driver Joined the Unemployment Line Over Her Treatment of DHS Orders

A Buffalo-area DoorDash driver, unhappy with a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detention facility in her community, decided the best way to address her dissatisfaction was to repeatedly cancel any orders and donate the items to a local food pantry.

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Hello @DoorDash, this driver in the Buffalo area says she cancels orders going to a DHS facility and donates the food instead.



Does this behavior align with your policies? pic.twitter.com/te0pUrJRya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

The post reads:

For new people who are unaware, there's unfortunately a detention center right in my town, and every single time I contact support and tell them they need to remove the location completely, I doubt they ever will, but it still feels good getting their orders cancelled and donating their food.

Above that is an image of a bag of M&M and the caption, "Just dropped off another canceled Nazi DoorDash to my free pantry and was handed this large bag of M&Ms in return. I love communism."

DoorDash caught wind of this and deactivated the Dasher's account.

This Dasher's account has been deactivated. Misusing the safety-unassign feature to intentionally cancel orders and redirect the food based on where it's going is theft and a violation of both our Community Guidelines and Platform Access Policy. When our support team attempted to… — DoorDash (@DoorDash) July 8, 2026

DoorDash also said the Dasher "was abusive toward the agent, which is a separate violation." That's not at all surprising.

The 'safety-unassign' feature allows Dashers to cancel or unassign themselves from an accepted order for legitimate safety concerns including dangerous pickup locations, problematic customer behavior, drop-off address, or other actual risks during the delivery process.

It is not intended for non-safety reasons, including long waits, low pay, or personal and political objections to the delivery destinations. If a Dasher has picked up an order, she is not allowed to keep the food for personal use or donations. That's a violation of DoorDash policy and is considered theft.

This is another example of a Leftist putting politics ahead of doing her job. We've seen doctors, nurses, and bakery owners post to social media that they would refuse to treat or serve conservative customers. It usually does not end well for them, and this Leftist lost her job. Meanwhile, DHS will continue operating a detention center in her town and get their DoorDash orders from other Dashers who do their jobs.

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