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Tipsheet

President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 7:30 AM
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. announced it launched powerful strikes against Iran, after the country struck cargo ships. Overnight, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced more strikes that targeted 'air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities.'

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President Trump, who is currently on a visit in Turkey, spoke to the press and said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is over.

"It's a very interesting question," President Trump said when asked if the MOU was dead. "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore; they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over," President Trump continued, "I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate; they're good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. But they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars."

"We make a deal, everyone's agreed no nuclear weapons. We make a deal, they go outside, talk to the press, they say we never even talked about it. There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over," President Trump said.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TURKEY

He had additional criticisms of Iran, too.

"I don't like them, and they're evil people, and it's the denuclearization of Iran," President Trump said. "They can't have a nuclear weapon. They go around killing people. They've killed thousands and thousands of our soldiers. They've killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people."

"Frankly, I think we wasted a lot of time with them," President Trump added.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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