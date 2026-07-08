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This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man Is Dead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 4:00 PM
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man Is Dead
AP Photo/Mathew Sumner, File

Back in May, the Cambridge, MA City Council voted to end the city's participation in the ShotSpotter program, a network of microphones that alert authorities to gunshots. It not only helps police catch criminals, it helps first responders locate and save the lives of victims.

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The woke Leftists on the City Council did it to protect migrants and Black community members.

The city of Chicago did the same thing and the result was dozens of people, most of them Black men and boys, have been shot and killed in the city.

Now a Cambridge man is dead, because he was shot and police weren't called for an hour. Xavier Bautista was engaged to be married and had a five-year-old son. He was 32 years old and worked for the Cambridge Department of Public Works.

The Cambridge Police Union says the discontinuation of the ShotSpotter program is to blame.

Here's more:

A grieving family is seeking justice in the shooting death of a beloved and valued Cambridge, Massachusetts DPW worker, while Cambridge police unions say the tragedy could have been prevented if a gunshot detection system was still in place.

Xavier Bautista was shot and killed around 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. The 32-year-old was found by a pedestrian lying in the street near Norfolk and Broadway an hour later.

All that's left are memories of a proud dad with his 5-year-old little boy and questions from his fiancé and family about why he isn't here.

"You robbed a 5-year-old of his best friend of his favorite person, and you broke a bond that I can't fix," said the victim's fiancée Demetris Grimsley. "Xavier was a really great guy; he didn't deserve that, he was a very goofy, funny family-oriented guy."

The Cambridge DPW worker was supposed to be working overtime for the holiday weekend and starting at 6 a.m.

...

"The tragic shooting death of Cambridge city employee Xavier Bautista is compounded by the fact that there was no opportunity for the victim to receive emergency aid for approximately 60 minutes. This is directly related to the City Council's mandate removing Shot Spotter technology from deployment in Cambridge," said the police unions in a statement.

"It is plausible that the ShotSpotter system could have resulted in first responders arriving on-scene more quickly, particularly in this case when the shooting was not initially reported via 9-1-1," said Cambridge City Spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME GUN VIOLENCE WOKE

This is shameful, and the family should sue.

They like the chaos the criminals bring to their communities.

And now a man who is either Black or Hispanic (or both) is dead. Good work, Lefties.

The Cambridge City Council doesn't want to prevent harm. It wants to protect criminals.

ShotSpotter led to hundreds of arrests in Chicago before Mayor Brandon Johnson ended it in 2024.

It's shameful.

Of course they don't. They are insulated from the consequences of the policies they support, and they do not care how many people, including minorities, get hurt in their pursuit of virtue signaling.

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