Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner

Texas Hospital Caught Running Billboards in Mexico Selling Birth Tourism Services
Texas Hospital Caught Running Billboards in Mexico Selling Birth Tourism Services
Even the New York Times Wants Accused Rapist Graham Platner Off the Ballot
Even the New York Times Wants Accused Rapist Graham Platner Off the Ballot
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing
Women's Pool Player Files Discrimination Case After 'Trans' Objections Got Her Barred From Competitions
Women's Pool Player Files Discrimination Case After 'Trans' Objections Got Her Barred From...
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage...
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble
Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle
Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle
There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led to the Death of Charlie Kirk
There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led...
President Trump Just Put the Naval Blockade of Iran Back on the Table
President Trump Just Put the Naval Blockade of Iran Back on the Table
House Republicans Demand WNBA Answer for Failures to Protect Caitlin Clark
House Republicans Demand WNBA Answer for Failures to Protect Caitlin Clark
Trump Admin Opens Sweeping H-1B Visa Fraud Investigation
Trump Admin Opens Sweeping H-1B Visa Fraud Investigation
This City Employee Hired a Repeat Child Sex Offender Because of Its Background Check Policy
This City Employee Hired a Repeat Child Sex Offender Because of Its Background...
Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran
Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran
Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health
Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health
Tipsheet

Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 12:30 PM
Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rep. Brandon Gill pulled no punches about the Maine Senate race implosion during a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News. Gill spelled out exactly why Democrats are pushing for an end to Graham Platner's Senate campaign.

Advertisement

"They're standing by him until they don't believe that they can any longer," Gill said. "Democrats, to your point, had no problem with the Nazi tattoo that was on his chest. By the way, I don't have any friends who have Nazi tattoos on their chests, and I don't think that most Americans, either. You have to go looking for somebody who has a Nazi tattoo on their chest."

"They didn't have a problem with that," he continued, "they didn't have any problem with multiple, credible allegations of abuse from multiple women until very recently, until we find out that the latest woman who's made credible allegations is left-wing politically. They had no problem before."

"They had no problem with the really unsavory, just frankly disgusting things that he's written on all kinds of different social media platforms, the messaging apps that he had been on, that predators tend to frequent. They had no problem with any of that," Gill said.

Recommended

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS MAINE SCOTT JENNINGS SENATE

"What they have a problem with now is they've gotten to the point where they don't believe that he's a viable candidate anymore, so they want to jump in and replace him. That's a problem. We need decent people running for office. Not people that are so transparently scumbags," he added.

That's exactly why the Democrats have turned on Platner. Not because of the Nazi tattoo. Not because of the social media history. Not because of the credible allegations of domestic abuse and rape. But because he's losing to Susan Collins.

And as Scott Jennings pointed out earlier, and it's important to note, the Democrats did the same thing with Joe Biden. Primary voters spoke, nominated Platner, and now that he's going to lose they're trying to undemocratically replace him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
NYC Leaders Just Voted to Give Themselves a Massive Pay Raise Amy Curtis
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble Amy Curtis
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing Jeff Charles
Spoiled Socialists John Stossel
President Trump Just Put the Naval Blockade of Iran Back on the Table Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
Advertisement