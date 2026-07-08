Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner

Rep. Brandon Gill pulled no punches about the Maine Senate race implosion during a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News. Gill spelled out exactly why Democrats are pushing for an end to Graham Platner's Senate campaign.

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Democrats had no problem with Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo. They had no problem with his Reddit posts. They had no problem with him being on an app used by child predators. They had no problem with multiple allegations of abuse. They only had a problem when it became clear he was… pic.twitter.com/qOHqAvWKiw — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 8, 2026

"They're standing by him until they don't believe that they can any longer," Gill said. "Democrats, to your point, had no problem with the Nazi tattoo that was on his chest. By the way, I don't have any friends who have Nazi tattoos on their chests, and I don't think that most Americans, either. You have to go looking for somebody who has a Nazi tattoo on their chest."

"They didn't have a problem with that," he continued, "they didn't have any problem with multiple, credible allegations of abuse from multiple women until very recently, until we find out that the latest woman who's made credible allegations is left-wing politically. They had no problem before."

"They had no problem with the really unsavory, just frankly disgusting things that he's written on all kinds of different social media platforms, the messaging apps that he had been on, that predators tend to frequent. They had no problem with any of that," Gill said.

"What they have a problem with now is they've gotten to the point where they don't believe that he's a viable candidate anymore, so they want to jump in and replace him. That's a problem. We need decent people running for office. Not people that are so transparently scumbags," he added.

That's exactly why the Democrats have turned on Platner. Not because of the Nazi tattoo. Not because of the social media history. Not because of the credible allegations of domestic abuse and rape. But because he's losing to Susan Collins.

And as Scott Jennings pointed out earlier, and it's important to note, the Democrats did the same thing with Joe Biden. Primary voters spoke, nominated Platner, and now that he's going to lose they're trying to undemocratically replace him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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