French President Macron Safe After Bombing Near His Hotel in Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron is on an historic diplomatic trip to Syria and is safe this morning after a bombing near his hotel in Damascus. Two devices went off near the hotel, one in a parked vehicle and another in a trash bin. Security forces had detected the explosives and were trying to defuse them when they went off.

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At least 18 people were injured.

Macron safe after explosions in Syrian capital during French president's visit https://t.co/kO6map2A10 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 7, 2026

Here's more:

Macron has been in the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. His officials said he was safe and did not hear the explosions. After travelling to Syria, the French president is set to head to Turkey for the Nato summit. Syrian media said four police officers were injured among the injured, and the interior ministry had launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack. Videos and images posted on social media on Tuesday morning showed plumes of smoke and flames rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital. BBC Verify analysis located the explosions at approximately 125m from the Four Seasons hotel, on a major thoroughfare running through the capital.

Macron had reportedly left the hotel before the explosions.





BREAKING: Series of Explosive Devices Detonate Near Macron’s Hotel in Damascus



This is a developing story. https://t.co/S0r7v5BeX0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Macron's visit is the first by a major Western leader following the fall of former leader Bashar al-Assad.

WATCH: Multiple explosive devices detonated near the Damascus hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying, according to a Reuters security source. The blasts occurred during Macron’s landmark visit, the first by a major Western leader to post Assad Syria.



The story… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Smoke could be seen over the buildings.

NOW: Damascus, Syria near the hotel where President macron slept last night. pic.twitter.com/2otjil719A — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Cell phone footage shows the moment one of the devices detonated.

WILD FOOTAGE: Footage shows blasts erupting close to the Damascus hotel hosting French President Emmanuel Macron. pic.twitter.com/ZIv5dyuRxX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Other footage showed the immediate aftermath.

WATCH: Damascus, near Macron’s hotel: One of the explosions appears to have been a car explosion. pic.twitter.com/OjfL3Hh9BI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Other reports say three were killed in the explosions.

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Three killed in Damascus after two bombs planted in trash cans exploded, per Al Hadath.



Elysée Palace: Macron didn't hear the blasts and was already heading to President Al-Shara's palace. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

Macron went ahead with his meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa.

NBC News said the bombings are a blow to al-Sharaa, who "pushed to assert full control and bring stability in war-torn Syria, appeal to minorities skeptical of his Islamist-led rule, and win the support of Western governments who were skeptical of his past leadership of the former al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group."

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