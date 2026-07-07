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Tipsheet

French President Macron Safe After Bombing Near His Hotel in Syria

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 7:30 AM
French President Macron Safe After Bombing Near His Hotel in Syria
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

French President Emmanuel Macron is on an historic diplomatic trip to Syria and is safe this morning after a bombing near his hotel in Damascus. Two devices went off near the hotel, one in a parked vehicle and another in a trash bin. Security forces had detected the explosives and were trying to defuse them when they went off. 

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At least 18 people were injured.

Here's more:

Macron has been in the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. His officials said he was safe and did not hear the explosions.

After travelling to Syria, the French president is set to head to Turkey for the Nato summit.

Syrian media said four police officers were injured among the injured, and the interior ministry had launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack.

Videos and images posted on social media on Tuesday morning showed plumes of smoke and flames rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.

BBC Verify analysis located the explosions at approximately 125m from the Four Seasons hotel, on a major thoroughfare running through the capital.

Macron had reportedly left the hotel before the explosions.


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EMMANUEL MACRON FRANCE NATO SYRIA TERRORISM TURKEY

Macron's visit is the first by a major Western leader following the fall of former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Smoke could be seen over the buildings.

Cell phone footage shows the moment one of the devices detonated.

Other footage showed the immediate aftermath.

Other reports say three were killed in the explosions.

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Macron went ahead with his meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa.

NBC News said the bombings are a blow to al-Sharaa, who "pushed to assert full control and bring stability in war-torn Syria, appeal to minorities skeptical of his Islamist-led rule, and win the support of Western governments who were skeptical of his past leadership of the former al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group."

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