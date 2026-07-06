VIP
I'm So Done With the Communists
I'm So Done With the Communists
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious Freedom
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious...
VIP
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop Out
Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop...
VIP
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's Game
FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's...
Tipsheet

New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to Turn Us Into Norway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 2:00 PM
New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to Turn Us Into Norway
AP Photo/Sara Cline

The Left is really angry that Democrats were not in charge of America for the 250th anniversary of our independence. They missed an opportunity, as Zohran Mamdani demonstrated, to use the celebrations to bash America as racist and bigoted. Instead, we got a patriotic celebration that showcased the best of America.

Advertisement

That's why the Left dragged the Patriot Front out of mothballs this weekend, so they could scream about the non-existent 'white supremacy' in America and distract from the Fourth of July, and it's why Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times columnist who lied about Israeli-trained rape dogs, is talking about how the U.S. needs to be more like Norway to overcome supposed 'misgivings and malaise' in the country.

"As Norway's finance minister, @jensstoltenberg, told me: 'We actually live the American dream ... The American dream, it’s more reality in the Nordic countries than in America.' They do have real challenges, and it's not entirely clear that the Nordic model is fully sustainable, let alone replicable. And we're not going to adopt it wholesale. But the US was actually on a similar track in the 1950s and 1960s, so it's not exactly alien. And I argue that in the Nordic model there is much to admire and learn from -- and adopt. Here's a gift link, and I welcome your thoughts," Kristof wrote.

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY NORWAY SOCIALISM THE NEW YORK TIMES AMERICA 250

Our thoughts are that you're terrible, and we're not Norway.

Notice how Kristof isn't on the next plane to Norway.

That's his own standard.

And it's largely racially homogeneous.

Truly.

Tone deaf is what Kristof does best.

Advertisement

The U.S. has a population 60 times bigger than Norway, which is why this would never work, and we should never try it here.

They won't do that. They want to end fossil fuels, which would destroy Norway.

The Left hates America, and they will make sure to tell you. But they also stay here and refuse to move to these supposed socialist utopias they want to model our nation after. There's a reason for that, even if Kristof doesn't say it out loud.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech Amy Curtis
Doug Burgum Embarrasses CNN's Dana Bash Over Reflecting Pool Vandal Amy Curtis
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team Jeff Charles
Chip Away at Birthright Citizenship Until We Can Finish It Off Entirely Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement