New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to Turn Us Into Norway

The Left is really angry that Democrats were not in charge of America for the 250th anniversary of our independence. They missed an opportunity, as Zohran Mamdani demonstrated, to use the celebrations to bash America as racist and bigoted. Instead, we got a patriotic celebration that showcased the best of America.

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That's why the Left dragged the Patriot Front out of mothballs this weekend, so they could scream about the non-existent 'white supremacy' in America and distract from the Fourth of July, and it's why Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times columnist who lied about Israeli-trained rape dogs, is talking about how the U.S. needs to be more like Norway to overcome supposed 'misgivings and malaise' in the country.

As America marks its 250th with misgivings and malaise, how about if we seek inspiration from the Nordic model going forward? I traveled to Scandinavia to understand how these countries achieve prosperity and a high degree of equality -- while also becoming the happiest places on… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 4, 2026

"As Norway's finance minister, @jensstoltenberg, told me: 'We actually live the American dream ... The American dream, it’s more reality in the Nordic countries than in America.' They do have real challenges, and it's not entirely clear that the Nordic model is fully sustainable, let alone replicable. And we're not going to adopt it wholesale. But the US was actually on a similar track in the 1950s and 1960s, so it's not exactly alien. And I argue that in the Nordic model there is much to admire and learn from -- and adopt. Here's a gift link, and I welcome your thoughts," Kristof wrote.

Our thoughts are that you're terrible, and we're not Norway.

Do you need help packing? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2026

Notice how Kristof isn't on the next plane to Norway.

In the time it took you to travel to Scandinavia so you could write an America Bad tweet, you could’ve saved several African children. You’re a terrible person. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 4, 2026

That's his own standard.

Norway is a petrostate with a population that would rank it 23rd if it were a state, below Minnesota and just ahead of South Carolina.



Maybe that has something to do with their prosperity. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) July 4, 2026

And it's largely racially homogeneous.

It really is amazing what a country 2/3 the population of New York City has been able to accomplish with massive oil reserves, fisheries, and timber. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) July 4, 2026

Truly.

Just amazingly tone-deaf. These were the scenes from world capitals yesterday. https://t.co/d5newto5Ml pic.twitter.com/H4mdokhdEX — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) July 5, 2026

Tone deaf is what Kristof does best.

How about if we absolutely positively do not do this, or anything like it? https://t.co/HiN1XFcHDv — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 5, 2026

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The U.S. has a population 60 times bigger than Norway, which is why this would never work, and we should never try it here.

If you want to make the United States more like Norway your first order of business should be to find $250,000 of oil per American citizen. https://t.co/brHyJiHcgq — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) July 5, 2026

They won't do that. They want to end fossil fuels, which would destroy Norway.

The Left hates America, and they will make sure to tell you. But they also stay here and refuse to move to these supposed socialist utopias they want to model our nation after. There's a reason for that, even if Kristof doesn't say it out loud.

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