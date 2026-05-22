The New York Times Continues to Defend Its Despicable Anti-Israel Op-Ed

This Memorial Day, Honor and Remember Those Brave Troops Who Died So We May Live Free
This Memorial Day, Honor and Remember Those Brave Troops Who Died So We...
Michael Steele Goes Nuclear on DNC Over Autopsy Report That Isn't 'Worth a Bucket of Spit'
Michael Steele Goes Nuclear on DNC Over Autopsy Report That Isn't 'Worth a...
Judge Lets Principal Walk Free After Ignoring Six-Year-Old Carrying Gun Before Shooting Teacher
Judge Lets Principal Walk Free After Ignoring Six-Year-Old Carrying Gun Before Shooting Te...
You'll Never Guess Which Anti-Trumper Wants to Use Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund
You'll Never Guess Which Anti-Trumper Wants to Use Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund
Senate Republicans Might Push Back on Two of Trump's Priorities
Senate Republicans Might Push Back on Two of Trump's Priorities
VIP
The Trolling of Mamdani Begins
The Trolling of Mamdani Begins
Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas
Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas
Thom Tillis Shows Why GOP Voters Aren't Sad to See Him Leave Congress
Thom Tillis Shows Why GOP Voters Aren't Sad to See Him Leave Congress
Another Detransitioner Wins a Huge Settlement Against Her Therapists
Another Detransitioner Wins a Huge Settlement Against Her Therapists
Will Congress Finally Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?
Will Congress Finally Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?
Here's the Ridiculous Reason One Democrat Is Calling for Boston's Mayor to Get a Massive Raise
Here's the Ridiculous Reason One Democrat Is Calling for Boston's Mayor to Get...
Gavin Newsom Is Going to War With Chevron Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Gavin Newsom Is Going to War With Chevron Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
The Trump Administration Just Closed a Major Immigration Loophole
The Trump Administration Just Closed a Major Immigration Loophole
Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report
Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report
Tipsheet

The New York Times Continues to Defend Its Despicable Anti-Israel Op-Ed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 22, 2026 12:30 PM
The New York Times Continues to Defend Its Despicable Anti-Israel Op-Ed
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

If you thought The New York Times (NYT) was going to issue a mea culpa over the despicable Nick Kristof op-ed that accused Israeli soldiers of training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, you'd be sorely mistaken. The NYT defended the piece of 'opinion journalism' last week and now they've published a response to readers' and critics' questions.

Advertisement

But instead of owning up to the shoddy 'journalism' behind the false claims, they continue to defend the work.

They start by blaming the readers.

"Critics who focus on the backgrounds of specific sources often overlook the overwhelming volume and consistency of such accounts. Nick's column, ultimately, was a call to action, urging those in power to condemn sexual violence in all forms," the NYT wrote.

Once again, this doesn't hold up under most basic scrutiny. If this writer were to get 1,000 people to say Nick Kristof eats puppies, does anyone think the NYT would simply agree that the 'overwhelming volume and consistency' of those stories meant the accusation was true?

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS ISRAEL LAWSUIT PALESTINIANS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Hamas operatives, pro-Palestine activists, and the anti-Israel crowd will lie to smear Israel. Their word is worth less than the paper it's written on.

Meanwhile, the NYT itself refused to publish an actual documented and sourced report on the use of sexual violence by Hamas.

They have no interest in condemning sexual violence, especially when that sexual violence is targeted at Jews and other enemies of Hamas.

These sources are not reliable. Every time President Trump utters anything, the NYT and others add ' ... without evidence' to his remarks. Notice how they take the word of known October 7 sympathizers as Gospel truth, however.

Dog rape didn't happen. We're right to deny it.

And they double down on the dog-rape claims.

Advertisement

Someone needs to tell the NYT that saying the same thing over and over again doesn't magically make it true.

That's exactly why the NYT is doing this. They had advanced notice of the report of Hamas atrocities, and they wanted to get ahead of it — and minimize it — by cooking up this bull story about Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement

This piece was not fact-checked.

The NYT is facing a massive lawsuit from Israel over these claims. Discovery should be very enlightening, if it even gets that far. Watch how quickly the NYT tries to settle. And Fischberger thinks this will hurt the NYT in the lawsuit.

There are several claims Fischberger lays out, but a notable one is that former PM Olmert "accused Kristof of misrepresenting his words in the original column. The Times response doesn't mention him once."

Advertisement

If it was 'fact-checked' for weeks, there will be documentation. Emails, text messages, notes. Let's see them.

They want it both ways. They want it to be journalism so it carries weight, but because it's rightfully under scrutiny, they also want it to be an op-ed to protect them from lawsuits. They're now facing one anyway, and they keep handing Israel more ammo in that lawsuit.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report Dmitri Bolt
The Trump Administration Just Closed a Major Immigration Loophole Dmitri Bolt
Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas Amy Curtis
Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash Matt Vespa
One of the Most Braindead House Dems Could Be on His Way Out Matt Vespa
Another Detransitioner Wins a Huge Settlement Against Her Therapists Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement