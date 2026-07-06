Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech

On July 3, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat behind George Washington's desk, flanked by grim-looking migrants, to attack America as racist, capitalistic, and evil.

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It was a despicable, anti-American speech from a commie who wants to destroy this country, the same one that made him a citizen less than a decade ago. And it seems his comms team is trying to do a little bit of damage control, because his follow-up post on July 4 was singing a slightly different tune.

Today marks 250 years since a small group of newspaper editors, farmers, and soldiers signed a document declaring our nation’s independence — a truth that feels self-evident now but was revolutionary then.



What a privilege us Americans have, to live in a nation that every one of… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2026

"What a privilege us Americans have, to live in a nation that every one of its inhabitants can shape. What an honor us New Yorkers have, to look out over our city’s waters from the shores where so many Americans bravely entered their country for the first time," Mamdani wrote. "Today and all days, let us remember that patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent — because loving our country means fighting for the best version of it. Happy Fourth of July, New York City."

That had to be painful for whatever staffer drew the short straw on Saturday.

Not a single person in this photo was a communist named:



“Zohran Kwame Mamdani” pic.twitter.com/z8eIYBiRUv — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 4, 2026

And Antifa aren't fit to shine those men's boots.

Patriotism is ‘righteous dissent,’ says the Ugandan-born, nepo baby socialist who spent his career s***ting on America, its founders, its borders, its cops, its economy, until he needed their votes.



The actual signers didn’t ‘dissent’ their way into power by importing voters and… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 4, 2026

He's so insufferable and transparent.

It’s too late. Yesterday, you showed us exactly who you are.



Don’t think for a minute we buy an ounce of this phony patriotism, that you only posted because you realized how badly you politically f’ed up.



If you hate this country so much then leave. And don’t come back. https://t.co/w9sh7NZDyL — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2026

Nope. We don't buy it. At all.

This is damage control, and nothing else.

You’re not American. You’re a hostile invader. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 4, 2026

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The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the candidates Mamdani backs have made it clear they want to destroy America and Western civilization. They are absolutely invaders.

You are a Ugandan communist who despises America. Who is “we” in this scenario https://t.co/x7yhhtMlwO — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) July 4, 2026

As this writer's grandfather would say, "Mamdani must have a mouse in his pocket."

That's what he means by 'we' because the rest of us do not stand with him.

Don't fall for Mamdani's messaging. He told us exactly who he was in his July 3 speech. He hates America, he hates everything this nation stands for, and he would destroy it to rule over the ashes.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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