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Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 2:30 PM
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

On July 3, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat behind George Washington's desk, flanked by grim-looking migrants, to attack America as racist, capitalistic, and evil.

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It was a despicable, anti-American speech from a commie who wants to destroy this country, the same one that made him a citizen less than a decade ago. And it seems his comms team is trying to do a little bit of damage control, because his follow-up post on July 4 was singing a slightly different tune.

"What a privilege us Americans have, to live in a nation that every one of its inhabitants can shape. What an honor us New Yorkers have, to look out over our city’s waters from the shores where so many Americans bravely entered their country for the first time," Mamdani wrote. "Today and all days, let us remember that patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent — because loving our country means fighting for the best version of it. Happy Fourth of July, New York City."

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Related:

ANTIFA COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

That had to be painful for whatever staffer drew the short straw on Saturday.

And Antifa aren't fit to shine those men's boots.

He's so insufferable and transparent.

Nope. We don't buy it. At all.

This is damage control, and nothing else.

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The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the candidates Mamdani backs have made it clear they want to destroy America and Western civilization. They are absolutely invaders.

As this writer's grandfather would say, "Mamdani must have a mouse in his pocket."

That's what he means by 'we' because the rest of us do not stand with him.

Don't fall for Mamdani's messaging. He told us exactly who he was in his July 3 speech. He hates America, he hates everything this nation stands for, and he would destroy it to rule over the ashes.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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